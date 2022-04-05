When will Tony Hawk: Until the Wheels Fall Off air on HBO? Release date, trailer, and more explored

Chronicling the life of skateboarding's greatest hero, HBO's Tony Hawk: Until The Wheels Fall Off is ready for its release. Directed by Sam Jones, the documentary will explore the life, career, and relationships of legendary skateboarder Tony Hawk, with intimate interviews from the man himself.

The documentary will be released on April 5, 2022, on the HBO channel. With archival footage and unseen interviews from Tony Hawk, this will be a completely new look at the sportsman, who is considered an all-time great. To this day, Hawk is pushing limits at 53 years of age and plans to continue the endeavor.

Tony Hawk @tonyhawk

Strangely ironic that it happened on the eve of Yesterday sucked. I broke my elbow 20 years ago and managed to make a full comeback; this broken femur recovery will take longer but I’m up for the challenge.Strangely ironic that it happened on the eve of @HBO releasing a trailer for “Until The Wheels Fall Off,” @samjones ’ doc Yesterday sucked. I broke my elbow 20 years ago and managed to make a full comeback; this broken femur recovery will take longer but I’m up for the challenge. Strangely ironic that it happened on the eve of @HBO releasing a trailer for “Until The Wheels Fall Off,” @samjones’ doc https://t.co/xeVwwtQjVb

Read on for more details about the upcoming documentary from HBO.

Tony Hawk: Until the Wheels Fall Off promo - A gripping depiction of perseverance

The promo shows various archival footage of the legendary skateboarder's career, outlined by anecdotes from the man himself. This documentary will follow Hawk from his younger years, through his various injuries, and subsequently his successful years when he pioneered many new facets in the skateboarding world.

Speaking to Ayesha Rascoe, Hawk described his time in the youth circuit of skateboarding and how he rose from scratch through various failures and injuries. This topic will be discussed in detail in the documentary. Being the best at something is not easy, and all great things demand a price.

The synopsis for the Sam Jones documentary reads:

"Centering around intimate new interviews with Tony Hawk himself, the film is an all-encompassing look at the skateboarder's life, legendary career, and relationship with the sport with which he's been synonymous for decades. Hawk, a pioneer of modern vertical skating who is still pushing his limits at the age of 53, remains one of the most influential skateboarders of all time."

One of the key aspects about Tony Hawk is how he keeps pushing his limits despite his age. Recently, the skateboarder was involved in an accident that resulted in a fractured femur. He intends to recover from the blow and carry on with his skating career.

Referring to his skating career ahead of this injury, Hawk said:

"I’ve said many times that I won’t stop skating until I am physically unable...A broken leg—with plenty of hardware—will probably be the biggest test of that creed. I’ll be back … maybe not at full capacity but I resigned to that notion years ago as I approached ‘mid-life."

His iron will continues to be an inspiration to all sportsmen across the globe.

When will Tony Hawk: Until the Wheels Fall Off air?

Tony Hawk: Until the Wheels Fall Off will air on April 5, 2022, on the HBO channel. It will air at 9.00 PM ET. It will also be available for streaming on the official website of HBO.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul