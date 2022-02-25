When will Vikings: Valhalla Season 1 air? Air time, cast, and more about the Netflix series

Vikings: Valhalla, the much-anticipated offshoot of the fan-favorite History Channel series, is all set to launch on the popular streaming service Netflix this February 2022. The upcoming series is set 100 years after the original show's finale. The series will center around Leif Eriksson, the legendary explorer, played by Sam Corlett, his sister Freydis Eriksdotter, portrayed by Frida Gustavsson, and Nordic prince Harald Sigurdsson, played by Leo Suter.

Michael Hirst, the creator of the series, wanted the historical spinoff to be quite nostalgic. Jeb Stuart, the showrunner of the series, exclaimed in an interview:

“I [knew] what he meant immediately....The goal of the show is that, as we move from season to season, there’s parts of it we’re going to have to give up,...So my goal would be, at the very end, that you suddenly look back on this incredible period of time of both shows and say, ‘Wow, it was really good when they were just killing those Saxons. I miss the purity of that moment."

The ensemble cast for the Netflix show has recently been announced, which entails a combination of British and Scandinavian actors.

The trailer for Vikings: Valhalla Season 1

The trailer for Vikings: Valhalla provides viewers with a first glance at the riotous bloody battle scenes. Judging by the look, it seems like there will be plenty of blood shed and gore, mud action, and epic rain and fur-lined costumes.

King Canute of Denmark, portrayed by Bradley Freegard, is seen shouting in the trailer, "Bring me England!" Harald Sigurdsson, the former King of Norway, is seen telling his men, “This blood is not my blood. It is our blood. It is Viking blood.”

As revealed by Netflix, the show is set to chronicle the story of the “most famous Vikings who ever lived.”

Channing Dungey, the vice president of Netflix's original series, exclaimed:

“Vikings: Valhalla promises to be everything that fans love about the franchise: heart-pounding, unstoppable action rooted in rich characters and dramatic storytelling that shines the light on family, loyalty, and power.”

The release date of Vikings: Valhalla Season 1

Vikings: Valhalla is all set to premiere February 25, 2022 on Netflix, with all episodes launching at the same time. Viewers in the US will be able to watch the highly awaited series at midnight, while in the UK, viewers will have access to the show at 8 am.

Vikings: Valhalla Season 1: Cast list

The full cast for this upcoming Netflix historical series was dropped in the month of January 2021, with the lead actors being Sam Corlett as Leif Eriksson and Frida Gustavsson as Freydis Eriksdotter. Sam Corlett was previously seen in The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina and Frida Gustavsson has worked on The Witcher.

Leo Suter, who has earlier been a part of several well-known period dramas in the UK such as Victoria and Sanditon, will be seen playing the role of Harald Sigurdsson. Actor Bradley Freegard will be playing the role of King Canute and Jóhannes Jóhannesson, famous for his role in Game of Thrones, will be seen playing the role of Olaf Haraldson.

Other promising cast members of the upcoming series entail Laura Berlin as Emma of Normandy, David Oakes as Earl Godwin, Caroline Henderson as Jarl Haakon, Pollyanna McIntosh as Queen Ælfgifu and Asbjørn Krogh Nissen as Jarl Kåre.

Die Hard writer Jeb Stuart will serve as the showrunner for the series. A number of crew members from the original Vikings show, entailing executive producer Morgan O’Sullivan, will make a return.

Vikings: Valhalla Season 1 will be arriving on Netflix on February 25, 2022.

