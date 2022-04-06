When will WeCrashed Episode 6 air? Release date, plot, and more about Jared Leto's Apple TV+ show

WeCrashed is a visually stunning biographical drama on AppleTV+ that follows the rise and untimely downfall of WeWork, one of the world's most valued startups.

The show covers all of the drama, love, and reckless decisions that led to the company's chaotic turn, as seen through the eyes of the narcissist entrepreneur Adam Neumann and his wife, Rebekah.

If you've been following this one for a while, you're probably wondering when the next episode will be released. Here's everything viewers need to know about the upcoming sixth episode.

When is the sixth episode of WeCrashed expected to air?

WeCrashed Episode 6 will be available on Apple TV+ on April 8, 2022, at 9 pm (PT), 12 am (ET) and 5 am (GMT). Episode 6 is named Fortitude and will be 57 minutes long. It will also be available with subtitles from its release.

What to expect from the sixth episode of WeCrashed?

In Episode 6, Adam will purchase a large amount of office space all around the world and quickly deplete his funds. As he eliminates the other rivals, his filthy tactics will continue. Some businesses may retaliate in a similarly savage manner. As tensions build, the conflict will devolve into criminal activity.

As her mental health deteriorates and she isolates herself from society, Rebekah's domineering regime will become even more entrenched. Furthermore, investors will see through Adam's delusions and begin to be concerned about their investment in this failing company.

What happened in the fifth episode of WeCrashed?

WeWork opens locations around the world in Hustle Harder aka episode five, which begins with a hilarious montage. As he pursues worldwide dominance, Adam discovers quick and practical solutions to all of his problems. He's on the Time 100 list and will be photographed for Vanity Fair. After the financially disastrous antics of the previous episode, things began to look up.

However, Rebekah's need for purpose is at the heart of Episode 5. She now wants to return to work after years of being a stay-at-home mom, despite the company's changing attitudes. She learns that her office is being used for meetings and that her coworkers are mistreating the place.

Rebekah begins to fire individuals solely because she dislikes them. She feels ignored and insignificant, and expresses her concerns to Elishia, a new friend who, unfortunately, now works for Adam as well. Elishia advises hiring a branding consultant to help Rebekah rediscover her identity.

Adam is also on his own crazy trip, working in tandem with Rebekah's subplot. Masayoshi, Adam's rich investor, has challenged Adam to think larger and crazier. The crazed entrepreneur seized on this and began to annihilate the competition while simultaneously purchasing jets and mansions.

