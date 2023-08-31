Where was A Day and a Half shot? Filming locations of the Swedish thriller explored

Netflix is set to release a Swedish dramatic movie, A Day and a Half, on Friday, September 1, 2023. The film marks the directorial debut of actor Fares Fares. He has also co-written the film with Peter Smirnakos. This thriller stars Fares Fares as Lukas, a police officer; Alexej Manvelov as Artan; and Alma Pöysti as Louise.

Filmed in Sweden, A Day and a Half was produced by Johan Hedman, Christina Legkova, and Hanna Lundmark in collaboration with Warner Bros. International. The story revolves around a father's desperate attempt to find his daughter by resorting to violence, including a threat to harm his wife. As the situation spirals out of control, a police officer steps in to rescue.

The official synopsis of this film from Netflix reads:

“In a desperate bid to reunite with his daughter, an armed man bursts into the medical center where his estranged wife works and kidnaps her.”

A Day and a Half filming locations: Rural Sweden and E14

The film's principal photography took place across Sweden, starting on May 24, 2022, and concluding on May 15, 2023. Sweden's diverse landscapes, including coastal islands and inland lakes, provided the ideal settings for this suspenseful thriller. The trailer showcases the cast traveling through rural Sweden's roads, with interior shots captured by Warner Bros. International TV Production in Sweden.

The film initially took place in a medical center located in rural Sweden. Then, the character Lukas, along with Artan and Louise, started to travel on European Route E14 in search of his daughter. E14 is an international road network that starts in Trondheim, Norway, and ends in Sundsvall, Sweden, along the west coast.

Sweden, the fifth-largest European country with an area comparable to California, is often associated with winter. This climate contributes to the gloomy and foggy atmosphere required for this suspenseful movie. Apart from A Day and a Half, other productions such as One More Time, Black Crab, Off Track, Dancing Queens, and Red Dot have also been filmed in Sweden.

Director’s privilege and Netflix’s honor

Fares Fares, renowned for his roles in Westworld, Chernobyl, and Star Wars, makes his directorial debut with this movie. Expressing his anticipation for the story's on-screen unfolding, Fares remarked:

"I'm really looking forward for this story to unfold on screen and feel privileged to have some of the best cast and team on board to make that happen."

He also shared his excitement on Instagram, saying, "Day one tomorrow" #adayandahalf, just before commencing filming. Claire Willats, Netflix Director of Film for the Nordics, lauded Fares Fares's collaboration with Netflix in a press release:

“We are honored that Netflix will be the home of the first film directed by Fares Fares and are excited to work with such a talented team behind and in front of the camera. ‘A Day and a Half’ is in essence an intimate story about loss, lies, betrayals, love, prejudice, and family – packaged in a tense thriller format.”

The entire crew is actively promoting their work, with actor Alexej Manvelov expressing his excitement on Instagram and describing A Day and a Half as his best work. Manvelov, recognized for his roles in Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan, Chernobyl, and Top Dog, adds to the buzz surrounding the September 1 release of this psychological family thriller on Netflix.