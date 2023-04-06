Police from the Bucks County region of Pennsylvania used cigarette butts from Alfred Scott Keefe's garbage and 15-year-old DNA evidence to arrest him in connection with the 1984 killing of his then-fiance Terri Brooks. The victim was found dead at her workplace - a Roy Rogers restaurant in Falls Township. Brooks worked as a night manager at the establishment.

Authorities initially suspected Brooks was murdered during a botched burglary until Keefe detailed the events that transpired on the night of the killing. He told authorities that the victim broke up with him, which made him attack her until she died. The suspect was arrested and charged in 1999. The following year, he pleaded guilty and was sentenced to life without parole.

Alfred Scott Keefe is currently serving a life sentence in Terri Brooks' 1984 killing (Image via Find a Grave, Pennsylvania Department of Corrections)

According to reports, Alfred Scott Keefe is currently serving time at the State Correctional Institution in Albion, Western Pennsylvania.

An all-new episode of A Time to Kill on ID will chronicle Terri Brooks' decades-old case. The episode, titled Fast Food Cold Justice, airs on the channel at 9 pm ET on Thursday, April 6, 2023.

The official synopsis of the episode states:

"A late-night break-in at a Pennsylvania chain restaurant leaves assistant manager Terri Brooks brutally slain; when another female restaurant employee is murdered in a nearby town, detectives fear there's a serial killer on the loose."

Terri Brooks' step-mother said she always suspected the involvement of her then-fiance, Alfred Scott Keefe

In 1999, using advanced DNA technology, cigarette butts from trash, and 15-year-old bits of skin carefully taken from underneath the victim's fingernails, Bucks County police claimed they solved the cold case of 25-year-old Terri Brooks. Following this, they arrested her then-fiance, Alfred Scott Keefe, for beating, stabbing, strangling, and suffocating her to death.

After the arrest, Keefe, 37, of Warminster, was charged with first-degree murder and robbery in connection with the killing from February 4, 1984. Brooks' body was found by her manager on the floor of the Fairless Hills Roy Rogers, where she worked as a night manager. He made the discovery sometime around 6 am that morning with a knife protruding from the victim's neck and the money safe empty.

Terri Brooks' stepmother, Betty, who was equally shocked and relieved upon hearing the news, reportedly said:

"It's definitely a shock. And it's a relief. I thought he was involved. All along. My husband did not."

Alfred Scott Keefe confessed to fiance's 1984 murder and pleaded guilty the following year

Keefe was not regarded as a suspect during the initial police investigation, but when the case was reopened in 1998, detectives began to zero in on the man who they believed had started to accuse the victim of being unfaithful. Using a DNA match between the skin discovered beneath the victim's fingernails and saliva from cigarettes in Keefe's garbage, police then arrested him.

Officers found Keefe's address after he was arrested for DUI. Then in October 1998, an officer found cigarette butts in his garbage. The DNA from the butts matched the one collected from the victim's body in 1984. He then confessed that Brooks wanted to break up with him, which caused him to snap. He then murdered her and staged the crime scene to make it appear like a burglary-gone-wrong.

Alfred Scott Keefe was arrested on the 15th anniversary of Terri Brooks' killing in 1999 and was later charged with first-degree murder and robbery. He pleaded guilty the following year and was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. Keefe remains serving time at the State Correctional Institution at Albion in western Pennsylvania.

ID's A Time to Kill airs a new episode every Thursday.

