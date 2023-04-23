Last year, Trevor Summers, 45, was sentenced to life behind bars after being found guilty of all 11 counts against him. The charges stemmed from a 2017 incident when he kidnapped, r*ped, and attempted to murder his estranged now ex-wife, Alisa Mathewson. He was found guilty of two counts of attempted first-degree murder for suffocating her with a pillow and strangling her with a rope, among other charges.

Reports state that Mathewson, who shared five children with Summers, accused him of violence and s*xual assault. She claimed he ambushed her in her sleep and r*ped her after breaking into her Valrico, Florida, home on March 11, 2017. He held the mother-of-five captive for 55 hours before she was rescued by authorities.

Trevor Summers received three life sentences with an additional 224 years and is currently serving time at the Okeechobee Correctional Institution.

CBS 48 Hours further delves into Alisa Mathewson's kidnapping and torture by her estranged husband in an episode titled Alisa Matthewson's Night Terrors. The episode aired on the channel this Saturday, April 22, 2023. Here's a look at the synopsis:

"A woman is attacked in her sleep and kidnapped by her estranged husband. The dramatic story of her captivity and rescue."

Florida man Trevor Summers was handed three life sentences with an additional 224 years for kidnapping and r*ping his ex-wife, Alisa Mathewson, while holding her hostage during a 55-hour ordeal after violating a restriction order. He was found guilty of all 11 counts lodged against him after mockingly cross-examining his former partner during his trial.

During the 2022 trial, Summers defended himself and interrogated Alisa Mathewson mercilessly, forcing her to revisit the traumatic ordeal in front of the man who inflicted pain on her. Mathewson claimed that on March 11, 2017, after breaking into her house with the help of their eldest daughter who was manipulated into it, he attacked her while she was sleeping with their children.

According to reports, Alisa Mathewson told the court how Trevor Summers physically abused her over the course of two days after he held her hostage in her own house. At the time, the couple was estranged, living in separate houses, and in the process of divorcing at the time.

She claimed that after breaking into the house, he tied her up with her wrists and ankles using scarves, Christmas lights, and other things found in the house, and stuffed a sock in her mouth. Summers then wrapped her entire body in a nylon rope and tied her to the bed frame. He even tried to kill her by smothering her with a pillow until she lost consciousness.

Mathewson admitted that during the terrifying two-day incident in 2017, she was forced into her car and driven around by Summers. She once made an effort to escape when he was in the parking lot of a Walgreens, but he once again restrained her and cut one of her wrists as punishment. A Walgreens employee saw what was happening and called 911.

She alleged that during one of their arguments inside the car, Summers even attempted to strangle her. The ordeal ended when the abducted ex-wife noticed a police car at this precise time.

After deliberating for just five hours last August, a jury found Trevor Summers guilty of kidnapping, s*xual battery, grand theft auto, and child neglect. Among other charges, he was also convicted of two counts of attempted first-degree murder. He is now serving time at the Okeechobee Correctional Institution.

