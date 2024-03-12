Where is American Fiction shot? Filming location explored 

American Fiction is a comedy-drama film directed and written by Cord Jefferson. The movie is based on the 2001 novel titled Erasure by author Percival Everett. It follows the story of Thelonious "Monk" Ellison, played by Jeffrey Wright.

Monk is an intelligent African American upper-class writer and professor based in Los Angeles whose works are academically praised but don't do well in the market. His latest manuscript gets rejected by the publishers as they deem it to be not black enough. He is placed on temporary leave due to his brashness with students over racial issues.

As the story progresses, the university authorities suggest that Thelonious should attend a literary seminar and spend time with his family in his hometown, Boston. Subsequently, he bonds with his family while grappling with emotional dynamics. He meets a lawyer named Coraline, and they eventually start dating.

American Fiction was entirely filmed in Massachusetts, USA. The production team specifically utilized the locales of Scituate, Boston, and Brookline for this captivating comedy-drama film.

A list of all the shooting locations for American Fiction

1) Scituate, Massachusetts

A significant amount of sequences of American Fiction were filmed in the coastal town of Scituate, Plymouth County. The town is known for its beaches, hiking trails, historic landmarks and delicious seafood. It is rich with Irish heritage, which is why it's also called 'The Irish Riviera.'

Turner road in Scituate was one of the filming sites. The neighborhood of Sand Hills, which is located between Cedar Point and Egypt Beach, is also featured in the movie. It provided mesmerizing ocean views, sunrises and sunsets, ideally contributing to the backdrop for the comedy drama.

Peggotty Beach, which is popular for its mesmerizing ocean views and the beauty of the white sand stretching half a mile, was used to establish the scenic atmosphere for the film. Overall, Scituate's landscape made it an ideal setting for this Cord Jefferson's project.

Other movies like Good Kids, Matriarch, The Love Guide, Getting Personal and Pandora's Charm have also been shot in Scituate.

2) Boston, Massachusetts

The busy city of Boston is featured in the backdrop of American Fiction. The city served as the hometown for Thelonious where he rebounded with his family. The specific names of the filming locations in Boston remain unknown though.

3) Brookline, Massachusetts

The charming town of Brookline contributed to the visual storytelling of American Fiction. Several of the town's neighbourhoods were also depicted in the film. Their specific names, however, are unknown.

American Fiction hit theaters on December 15, 2023. It is available to rent or buy on Prime Video, for $19.99. Audiences can also stream the movie on Apple TV+ and also on MGM+, with a subscription.