Where are the American Idol Season 21 auditions being held? Schedule explored

The most popular reality singing competition is returning for yet another season! American Idol is coming to your television screens with a brand new 21st installment, which is set to air in spring 2023. ABC announced that fan favorite judges Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan are all likely to return, along with host Ryan Seacrest.

Auditions for Season 21 are set to begin on Wednesday, August 3, 2022, and will see the return of "Idol Across America," a live virtual nationwide search for incredible talent in various singing formats. The auditions will take place across all 50 states and Washington D.C., and begin with the First 500 event, where hopeful contestants will get a chance to grab on to a VIP spot.

American Idol Season 21 audition schedule explored

Auditions for American Idol Season 21, termed "Idol Across America," will offer potential contestants an opportunity to showcase their talents face-to-face with an American Idol producer from anywhere in America across any official audition date. The most impressive contestants will move forward to the judges’ round of auditions in the competition.

Check out the audititon schedule below:

August 3, 2022 - 'First 500' VIP Event August 5, 2022 - Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina August 8, 2022 - Florida, Michigan, Virginia, West Virginia August 10, 2022 - Kansas, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Texas August 12, 2022 - Connecticut, New Jersey, New York August 15, 2022 - Alabama, Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi August 17, 2022 - Indiana, Kentucky, Tennessee August 19, 2022 - Alaska, California, Hawaii, Nevada, Washington August 22, 2022- Open Call: Nationwide August 24, 2022 - Illinois, Iowa, Minnesota, Missouri, Wisconsin August 26, 2022 - Arizona, Colorado, Idaho, Montana, New Mexico, Oregon, Utah, Wyoming August 29, 2022 - Delaware, Maryland, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Washington D.C. August 31, 2022 - Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, Vermont September 7, 2022 - The South: Open Call September 9, 2022 - East Coast: Open Call September 12, 2022 - West and Midwest: Open Call September 14, 2022 - Nationwide Open Call

More details on Season 21 of American Idol

Potential contestants must be at least 15 years of age to be considered eligible for the audition, among other requirements. One can audition on any given audition date regardless of the location.

Katy Perry posted a fun video on her social media pages on Thursday, teasing that she is coming back with Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan for another season. They are the second longest-running judge panel in show history, ranking right after the original group that included Paula Abdul, Simon Cowell and Randy Jackson.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight during the Season 20 finale, Luke Bryan opened up about the possibility of a new season and said:

"We're planning on it. It was already American Idol, but we've made it a different deal, and we're really proud of that."

Speaking about the same, Lionel Richie joked:

"I told them, I'm good for another 40 or 50 years."

For more information on auditions, entry requirements, frequently asked questions, and information on how to sign up for "Idol Across America," viewers can check the official website of American Idol. More details on specific dates, eligibility, submission forms, terms and conditions and more are available on the website.

