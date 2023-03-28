Two friends, Damien Guerrero and Kinzie Noordman, involved in the September 2003 killing of Redlands teenager Kelly Bullwinkle were sentenced to prison in the years that followed.

While Noordman was found guilty of first-degree murder and a separate related charge in 2005, Guerrero pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of second-degree murder three years later.

They were both accused of taking turns shooting their 18-year-old before burying her in a shallow grave they had dug the day before in Live Oak Canyon, east of Alessandro Road. They later told police that they only intended to scare Bullwinkle.

Kinzie Noordman was handed a 45-year sentence, while Damien Guerrero was given a lenient sentence of 15 years as part of the plea deal. Guerrero was recently granted parole in january this year, but remains at the Chuckawalla Valley State Prison in Blythe, and Noordman is currently serving time at the California Institution for Women in Corona.

This week's Mean Girls Murders will delve into Kelly Bullwinkle's decades-old killing in an upcoming episode titled Goth Girl Gone, which airs on ID this Monday, March 27, at 9.00 pm ET.

The synopsis for the all-new episode reads:

"After sweet, insecure Kelly Bullwinkle is found dead in a remote area, investigators uncover a web of jealousy and deceit among friends; but no one is prepared for the ultimate betrayal behind her murder."

Both, Damien Guerrero and Kinzie Noordman, remain in prison, although the former has been granted parole

Damien Guerrero was granted parole earlier this year but remains in prison for the time being

Damien Guerrero, a Highland man who spent 19 years behind bars for the 2003 murder of Kelly Bullwinkle, a killing that drew national media attention, was granted parole on January 31, 2023, but remains incarcerated at the Chuckawalla Valley State Prison in Blythe.

Guerrero had pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in 2008 and was handed a 15-year sentence as part of a plea deal.

His accomplice and friend, Kinzie Noordman, was the one who fatally shot the victim in the head before burying her in a shallow grave they dug the day before in Live Oak Canyon east of Alessandro Road.

They claimed that their intentions were to scare the 18-year-old with a gun, but Guerrero accidentally shot her. The bullet only grazed her after which Noordman shot her in the head instead of helping her.

Kinzie Noordman was found guilty of first-degree murder and was handed a 45 year-prison term

The duo then went out for dinner and to the mall for a movie to establish alibis in case they were questioned. Reports state that Noordman even helped in Bullwinkle's missing person's case by putting up posters alongside other friends and the victim's family.

She even tried to mislead authorities by pointing them towards drug dealers, claiming that it was most likely a drug-related case.

Kinzie Noordman was found guilty of first-degree murder and discharging a handgun during a murder in 2005 and was given a 45-year prison sentence three years before Damien Guerrero pleaded guilty to a lesser charge.

Reports state that she is currently serving her lengthy sentence at the California Institution for Women in Corona and will be eligible for parole in November 2026.

Mean Girl Murders on ID will chronicle the case on Monday.

