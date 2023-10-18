Where Are You, Christmas? on Hallmark: Full cast list

As leaves turn orange and the breeze turns cold, it is time to welcome the holiday spirit with Hallmark's curated list of holiday movies, which includes Where Are You, Christmas?

With the countdown to Christmas around the corner, Hallmark has brought forth 42 new releases that will be aired over the original Hallmark Channel, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, and Hallmark Movies Now. Leaning into the festive spirit, Hallmark has scheduled the movies to be programmed until the end of the year, starting on October 20, 2023.

Coming to Where Are You, Christmas? Hallmark has provided a crisp synopsis of the same. As IMDb puts it,

"Addy wishes for a year without Christmas and she wakes up in a world of black and white. She must work together with the town mechanic to restore Christmas."

The movies will be aired over Fridays and weekends at the 8 pm ET time slot on the original channel. However, Hallmark's Movies & Mysteries channel will premiere the movies on Thursdays.

The full cast of Where Are You, Christmas? explored

1) Lyndsy Fonseca as Addy

Where Are You, Christmas? brings in Lyndsy Marie Fonseca to play the lead character in the movie, Addy. It is Addy who wishes Christmas to be absent for a year until her wish comes true, and she wakes up in a world that is black and white in function. Addy makes efforts to restore the holiday season by working with the mechanic in the town, Hunter.

The 36-year-old actor from Oakland, California, United States, has previously appeared in Spinning Gold by Timothy Scott Bogart, which also premiered at the Cannes Film Festival. She has been recognized in the industry ever since her role as Penny Mosby on the American sitcom How I Met Your Mother. Fonseca has additionally appeared as Alex Udinov on The CW's Nikita and as Angie Martinelli on ABC's Agent Carter.

2) Julie Warner as Sharon

Where Are You, Christmas? taps into Julie Warner to play the role of Sharon, Addy's mother, in the Christmas special. The 58-year-old actor from Manhattan, New York, United States, received her breakthrough as Danni Lipton on Family Law (1999–2001).

Warner further played a number of roles in films and television in the 35 years of her career, the list of which includes Megan O'Hara on Nip/Tuck (2003–2006), Micki in Wedding Bell Blues (1996), and Andrea Schillo in Crash (2009).

3) Michael Rady as Hunter

Addy's partner-in-crime in the movie is Michael Rady, who plays the role of Hunter, the town mechanic. Hunter assists Addy in bringing color back into her life and, in turn, brings himself back to color as he accesses a deeply tucked-away memory of Christmas in his mind.

The American actor Rady has worked on projects such as The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants (2005), The Guardian (2006), and J. Edgar (2011). He has also taken on roles on television, which include Chris Jameson in Intelligence and Dr. Matt Cooper in Chicago Med.

More on the additional cast

Where Are You, Christmas? brings in American actor and comedian Jim O'Heir to play Addy's father, Nick. O'Heir is popularly known for his portrayal of Jerry Gergich on the NBC sitcom Parks and Recreation. He had a minor role in Friends, after which he made appearances on Boston Legal, Star Trek: Voyager, Parenthood, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, and Better Call Saul.

The supporting cast members of the film include Chris Carfizzi, Kevin Daigneault, Robert Loftus, Melanie Sutrathada, Annie Tisdale, Andrew David Bridges, and Alvin Keith.