Where was Audrii Cunningham last seen? Amber Alert issued for missing 11-year-old from Texas who is believed to have been abducted

An Amber Alert was issued on Thursday night, February 15, for 11-year-old Audrii Cunningham who was last seen on Lakeside Drive, near Lake Livingston State Park on Thursday morning. The detailed circumstances surrounding her disappearance were not overtly mentioned, however, the Alert claimed that authorities believed that the child was abducted.

Audrii is a white female with blonde hair and blue eyes. At the time of her disappearance, she was reportedly wearing a black hoodie and carrying a camouflage backpack. Anyone with any information regarding the whereabouts of the child is requested to contact the Polk County Sheriff's Office.

For those unversed, AMBER is an acrosnym for America's Missing: Broadcast Emergency Response.

An Amber Alert sent out on Thursday night by the Texas Department of Public Safety detailed that Audrii Cunningham, an 11-year-old girl was missing from the state. She was last seen at 7 a.m., the same morning when the alert was sent out. The alert stated that the child was abducted. Audrii was last seen on the 100 block of Lakeside Drive, Livingston, Texas, near Lake Livingston State Park.

According to the details provided on the Amber Alert, Audrii weighed 75 lbs and stood at 4'1. She was last seen sporting a black hoodie with white lettering, along with black pants and high-top tennis shoes. She was also carrying a camo backpack.

The case of Tanya Jackson

In other news, an earlier Amber Alert issued from Texas for yet another missing child on February 14 still remains active. 12-year-old Tanya Jackson has been missing since Wednesday morning. She was last seen on Brenna Road, Waxahachie, Texas at 10 a.m.

Details provided on the Amber Alert state that Jakcosn is a black female with brown eyes and black hair. She reportedly weighs 170 lbs and stands at 5'7". Waxahachie police stated that she was sporting black clothing along with fuzzy slippers and also wore a wig with straight black hair. Authorities believed that she was spotted around the University of North Texas campus.

ABC News quoted a statement by the Waxahachie police which read:

"After investigating leads from cell phone calls, messages, and social media accounts from across the country and throughout the night, we have exhausted all possible leads. Our investigation has led us to believe that Tanya's well-being is at serious risk..."

The missing child also went by the nickname "Tay Tay". This is also not the first time that Tanya has gone missing. She previously went missing back in July 2023 and ABC News cited a North Texas Trafficking Task Force officer who said that she had been in an abusive situation and was returned home safely.

