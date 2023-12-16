"He playing UNO in real life": Keke Palmer accused of abuse as ex Darius Jackson reveals alleged text messages 

Keke Palmer’s former boyfriend, Darius Jackson has accused her of abuse and also claimed that she has been the aggressor during their relationship. Furthermore, he also demanded the dismissal of restraining orders as he submitted a bunch of text messages in the court to support his claims.

The restraining order petition, submitted by Keke Palmer against Darius Jackson, stated that he would stay 100 yards away from her and their son Leo. She also claimed that Jackson constantly abused her emotionally and physically.

As the couple parted ways in October 2023 after being together for 2 years, she claimed that Darius Jackson also showed up at her property to see his son, Leo. She further alleged that Darius slammed her on the floor and slapped her on several occasions.

However, Jackson has now shared several screenshots with the court, stating that it was actually Keke who abused him during the relationship.

“During our relationship, Keke was verbally and physically abusive. She frequently became agitated and aggressive after consuming alcohol,” Jackson claimed.

He also stated that she had punched him on several occasions, including at a birthday party on August 20, 2021. The texts shared by Jackson show Palmer telling him that she was “sorry” for hitting him. She also stated in her texts that she was “ashamed” of how she behaved.

As the text messages went viral, social media users shared their reactions, with one comparing the situation to a game of UNO.

Social media users share opinions as Darius claimed that Keke abused him during their relationship (Image via Instagram)

Social media users react to Darius Jackson’s claims about his ex-partner, Keke, being abusive

Keke Palmer and Darius Jackson’s fight has reached social media, as the latter blamed his ex-partner for being the aggressor in the relationship. As the news went viral, it sparked a debate among netizens.

While many slammed Keke, others were reluctant to believe Jackson's claims. Here is how the masses reacted to Instagram page @TheShadeRoom's post about the same.

At the moment, Keke Palmer has not responded to Darius Jackson’s allegations. However, the latter has now requested the court to consider taking back the restraining order, so that he can meet his son, who resides with Keke. The duo will face each other in court in January 2024.