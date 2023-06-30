"Where is his babysitter": Joe Biden wanders off set in viral video, sparks online trolling

American President Joe Biden was trolled online after he abruptly left a live interview while the anchor was concluding his segment. On June 29, the 80-year-old politician appeared on MSNBC for an interview with host Nicolle Wallace to share his thoughts on Supreme Court's recent verdict to abolish affirmative action.

After almost 20 minutes of discussing softball questions, Biden abruptly got out of the chair after she thanked him for sparing his time to chat. While the host was asking the viewers to not go anywhere, Biden could be seen making his exit and walking directly behind her and was seen in the camera shot.

Danny De Urbina @dannydeurbina You cannot convince me Joe Biden did not just shart himself on live TV. You cannot convince me Joe Biden did not just shart himself on live TV. https://t.co/1t9cBL1baU

This is not a usual thing for guests to leave the set of a live interview before the anchor ends the program segment with a commercial break.

Joe Biden abruptly leaving a live interview did not sit right with many viewers, as they trolled the politician, with one of them stating:

Screenshot of a Twitter user remarking on Joe Biden wandering off the set of a television interview. (Photo via @bennyjohnson/Twitter)

Twitter reacts to Joe Biden wandering off the set

After the video of Joe Biden wandering off the set of MSNBC's live interview went viral, Twitterati trolled him. Several users made fun of him and suggested possible reasons as to why Biden got up off his seat and left even when the cameras were rolling.

Others said Biden's team will take this "as a win" as he did not fall off, referring to an incident that took place last month when he fell on the stage at the U.S. Air Force Academy graduation ceremony in Colorado.

Steve Guest @SteveGuest WHAT ON EARTH IS JOE BIDEN DOING?



It's live TV! WHAT ON EARTH IS JOE BIDEN DOING?It's live TV! https://t.co/L42OhEmCk3

The wandering off the set comes after Joe Biden raised several eyebrows over the past few years for his repeated verbal slip-ups and incorrect facts.

Most recently, while speaking to a group of reporters outside the White House before leaving for an official trip to Chicago, when he accidentally called Ukraine "Iraq" while remarking on Vladimir Putin's authority being questioned by Wagner group's head, Yevgeny Prigozhin.

To this, on June 27, Biden replied:

"It's hard to tell really. But he's clearly losing the war in Iraq. He's losing the war at home and he has become a bit of a pariah around the world. And it's not just NATO, it's not just the European Union. It's Japan, it's 40 nations."

At a Maryland-based fundraising event on the same day, Biden had another gaffe where he called India "China." While speaking about the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said:

"You probably saw my new best friend - the prime minister of a little country that's now the largest in the world, China - I mean, excuse me, India. India is not looking for a permanent alliance, but they're looking for some hedge against - in the region."

Despite these blunders, Joe Biden is all set to contest in the 2024 presidential elections and aims to return to the position.

