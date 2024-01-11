Where are Big Ed Brown and Liz Woods from 90 Day Fiancé now? Relationship status explored

Edward "Big Ed" Brown and Liz Woods from 90 Day Fiancé faced relationship ups and downs. Despite a split during the tell-all special, they reconnected in season 2, leading to a surprising and swift engagement. Now married, their love story has been a rollercoaster for viewers.

Ed encountered Liz at his preferred San Diego restaurant, where she was a manager. Liz, a single mom with a daughter, and Ed started as friends. Following guidance from a dating coach in the season 1 premiere, Ed mustered the courage to ask Liz out on a date.

Here is what happened to Big Ed Brown and Liz Woods after they reconnected in Season 2. Are they still together, or did they part ways? Let's dive in to find out.

Are Big Ed Brown and Liz Woods from 90 Day Fiancé Still Together?

After Ed's unsuccessful quest for love in Mexico, he returned to San Diego, only to face the heartbreaking loss of his cherished dog, Teddy. In a subsequent episode, he expressed gratitude for the support he received, notably from Liz. This sparked a renewed romance between Big Ed Brown and Liz Woods, culminating in their engagement.

Big Ed Brown and Liz Woods exchanged vows in Bentonville, Arkansas, surrounded by loved ones on August 29, 2023. The bohemian-themed ceremony kicked off at 3 p.m. at Holland Barn Venue and wrapped up with the reception concluding around 10 p.m., as detailed on their wedding website.

Their path from engagement to marriage last year was far from conventional or seamless. Here's the full rundown of how Big Ed Brown and Liz Woods came together.

A Rundown of Big Ed and Liz Woods's Relationship

Reconnecting after Big Ed's dog passed away, Big Ed Brown and Liz Woods met for dinner, where Ed asked Liz the most crucial question as per the interview with People. He asked,

"Am I your forever?"

And she said yes. As she left for work, Ed made a beeline to the jewelry store and bought the biggest diamond he could find. Their path from engagement to marriage last year was far from conventional or seamless.

Ed said,

“After Liz and I got back together, a lot of my friends and family did not understand why. Unfortunately for my mom when she found out, I think her reaction was, You got to be kidding me."

Big Ed Brown and Liz Woods had a heated argument post-engagement party, triggered by Ed accusing Liz of a past relationship with a coworker. The disagreement escalated to Liz tossing her engagement ring into a bush.

Fortunately, they managed to resolve their issues, concluding the season positively, with plans to leave San Diego for a fresh start.

Big Ed Brown and Liz Woods Call It Quits Before 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? season 7 tell-All

During the Season 7 tell-all in January 2023, Liz disclosed that Ed ended their relationship and requested her to leave his home. Part one unveiled Ed's presence on an Asian dating website and his recent conversations with his ex, Rose Vega.

The uncertainty of their relationship status became evident, seemingly leading Big Ed Brown and Liz Woods to end things on stage during Season 2. Liz, expressing frustration with lies and deception, declared a loss of respect for Ed, prompting him to request his engagement ring back. She also said,

“I’m tired of all the lies and deflection and projection.”

Big Ed and Liz's Relationship Status Post-Tell-All: Did They Reconcile?

Big Ed Brown and Liz Woods overcame challenges and reunited post-Season 7 Tell-All Split. They shared romantic moments in December 2022, hinting at a revived connection. Things started to look up for them, and they also extended their reconciliation to Ed's mom as they celebrated a friend's wedding together.

Liz shared a sweet selfie with her future mother-in-law, captioning it 'Dancing the night away with mom.' A week later, she flaunts her stunning engagement ring on Instagram, solidifying her enduring relationship with Big Ed.

Big Ed and Liz Make a Comeback on 90 Day: The Last Resort

After their stint on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Season 7, Big Ed and Liz returned for 90 Day: The Last Resort. On August 14, the show premiered on five struggling couples seeking therapy.

After facing a cycle of ups and downs for two years, Big Ed Brown and Liz Woods aimed to rebuild trust and plan for a future together. Ed emphasized that The Last Resort was his 'last chance' to make it work with Liz, viewing it as a decisive moment.

Where are Big Ed and Liz Wood Today?

In 2023, Big Ed Brown and Liz Woods were still reportedly together and maintaining a solid relationship. Initially, Liz admitted to not getting along with Ed, but as he spent more time at her restaurant, she discovered his sweet side that many people don't see. Ed also showed kindness to Liz's daughter, Riley. She expressed,

“So I got to, like, get to know him. Not Big Ed — I got to know Ed, his heart, how he is. … When we started dating, he always made sure I was eating, he always made sure I had my coffee. I’d get off of work and he had my bubble bath ready every night, or, he, like, massaged my feet.”

Conversely, Ed acknowledged Liz for playing a crucial role in teaching him to improve as a boyfriend.

The journey brought many ups and downs for the viewers, but it seems the couple is now at peace, together and in love.