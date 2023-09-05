90 Day: The Last Resort episode 4: Recap and more details explored

Ed and Liz, Angela and Michael, Yara and Jovi, Kelly and Molly, Asuelu and Kalani, and Kelly and Molly are among 90 Day: The Last Resort couples learning how to make their relationship work. The show's latest episode is titled How Long Do You Last, which aired on TLC on Monday, September 4, 2023 at 9 pm ET. The synopsis of the show is given as:

“S*x therapy exposes the couples' intimate vulnerabilities; Angela and Michael find a new way to enjoy their long-distance relationship; Jovi and Yara struggle to get on the same page; Molly and Kelly seem to reach an impasse.”

In this 90 Day: The Last Resort episode, the couples learned about physical intimacy to improve their relationship. The episode started with Yara and Jovi doing some yoga to release stress. Following the yoga, both cast members briefly discussed the current state of their relationship as well as the issues they are facing. They also learned to listen to each other's concerns.

Yara and Jovi discuss their problems

As part of a conversation listening to one another, Yara also shared that she is on birth control and wants her firstborn to be four years old before she plans for a second child.

Yara revealed during a confession interview that she is currently focused on resolving the issues she has with Jovi. So later on, when their marriage is stable, they can consider having a second child. She shared the following statement:

“I hope Jovi understands that if we decide to have another baby, it’s going to be on my timeline. It’s gonna be when my body’s ready for it. And we need to learn how to deal with our issues without one of us getting drunk or trying to divorce. So at this point, I think we need to be worrying about fixing our marriage, not about growing our family.”

Additionally, during Jovi's confession interview, he stated that he was happy that Yara was open with him. However, he was still angry because she had kept the birth control information from him.

A s*x education class was held for 90 Day: The Last Resort cast members

The cast of the show 90 Day: The Last Resort also participated in a group discussion that was led by Reba Corrine Thomas, a s*x educator.

During this session, some cast members made jokes when others like Ed, asked, "Where do babies come from?" After this, the couple shared their ratings regarding their s*x life. Asuelu gave it a ten, but Kalani refused to give a straight answer. Later on during a confession interview, she revealed:

"After Asuelu cheated on me and I did what I did, we haven’t been physically intimate in any kind of way. Any time I think about him having sex, I don’t think about him having s*x with me. I think about him with other people.”

Additionally, 90 Day: The Last Resort cast members Molly and Kelly discussed how their s*x lives aren't active currently, while Liz hinted that her relationship with ED isn't going well. During a confession, she shared the following about her current s*x life:

"Thinking about being intimate with Ed right now, the furthest thing on my mind. Because it’s just really bad. If we don’t try to work on our sex life in the bedroom, the relationship’s over.”

A discussion ensued between Ed and Liz after the class, where Liz expressed that she was tired of Ed's jokes and mentioned how he never takes things seriously. In response, Ed apologized for his actions that have caused Liz pain and accepted his mistakes.

Fans can watch the upcoming episode of 90 Day: The Last Resort on TLC on September 11, 2023. In addition, fans can also watch all the latest episodes of 90 Day: The Last Resort on Fubo TV, Sling TV, Hulu, YouTube TV, Discovery Plus, and Max.