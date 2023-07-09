Where was Bird Box Barcelona shot? Filming locations explored

The upcoming Spanish post-apocalyptic horror thriller by Netflix, Bird Box Barcelona, is ready to stream on the platform beginning on July 14, 2023. Filmed in the picturesque location of Barcelona, Catalonia, Spain by cinematographer Daniel Aranyó, the movie captures the suspenseful atmosphere, alongside breathtaking drone shots.

Bird Box Barcelona was written and directed by Álex Pastor and David Pastor. It stars Mario Casas (The Invisible Guest) as Sebastian and Alejandra Howard (The Wasteland) as the daughter, Anna. Playing in supporting roles are Georgina Campbell (Suspicion), Diego Calva (Babylon), Leonardo Sbaraglia (Pain and Glory), Michelle Jenner (Isabel), Patrick Criado (Riot Police), Lola Duenas (The Sea Inside), and Gonzalo de Castro (Doctor Mateo)

The synopsis of the movie on IMDb reads,

"After a mysterious force decimates the world's population by causing all who see it to take their lives, Sebastian and his young daughter Anna must navigate their own journey of survival through the desolate streets of Barcelona. But as they form an uneasy alliance with other survivors and make their way toward a safe haven, a threat more sinister than the unseen creatures grows."

Produced by Nostromo Pictures, Chris Morgan Productions, and Dylan Clark Productions, Bird Box Barcelona is the spin-off based on Bird Box (2018) featuring Sandra Bullock as Malorie Hayes.

The filming locations of Bird Box Barcelona contribute to the immersive experience

The filming locations represent the true identity of Spain while also instilling a sense of fear and urgency in the audience. From Gothic architecture to the narrow alleyways, Bird Box Barcelona has been shot thoroughly through Barcelona itself.

Bird Box Barcelona started filming in January 2022, and the storyline is based on the 2014 Josh Malerman novel. The directors Álex Pastor and David Pastor have collaborated on sci-fi projects such as Carriers, The Last Days, and Self/less.

The trailer of the upcoming spin-off revives the Bird Box film with an entirely revised cast. As Sebastián and Anna escape the streets of Barcelona wearing their blindfolds, unaware of their surroundings, the audience gets an opportunity to take in the iconic landmarks and diverse neighbourhoods.This heightens the story's sense of urban mystique.

The trailer of Bird Box Barcelona that Netflix dropped a month ago shows Spanish citizens being trapped in a subway station. A large number of shots have captured the squares in the city and the rooftops of Barcelona. A voice over a transmission device speaks in the trailer saying,

"There's now an alarming spread of incidents into Europe with thousands of cases in Spain. Wear blindfolds, any means necessary to cover your eyes and avoid visual contact with these beings."

Dylan Clark, Chris Morgan, Josh Malerman, and Ryan Lewis produced the Barcelona chapter, along along with Núria Valls (Through My Window) and Adrián Guerra (Buried). Executive producers on the film are Ainsley Davies (Bird Box), and Brian Williams (The Wilds).

Watch Daniel Aranyó (Spider-Man: Far from Home) spin his magic across Spain in Bird Box Barcelona on July 14, 2023.

Poll : 0 votes