Where is Bridgerton actor Charithra Chandran now? Current status and future plans explored

Charithra Chandran is a British actress based in London, United Kingdom. She played the role of Edwina Sharma, one of the two sisters from India who captivated high society, in the Netflix period drama Bridgerton in 2022. Her performance as a character who navigated her way through the social interactions of Regency-era England earned her worldwide recognition.

Charithra is also known for her role as Sabina Pleasance in the Amazon spy thriller series Alex Rider (2021). The actress is currently working on some projects that are explored in this article.

Who is Charithra Chandran?

Charithra Chandran was born on January 17, 1997, in Perth, Scotland, to a Tamil Indian family. Her parents, who are medical professionals, separated when she was very young. She later moved with her father to Tamil Nadu, India, where she stayed with her grandparents.

She returned to the UK when she was around four years old. Charithra attended school at Liver Pool and Moreton Hall Preparatory School in Shropshire in her formative years before settling down with her mother in Oxford during her teenage years. She graduated with a bachelor's degree in philosophy, politics, and economics from New College, Oxford, in 2019. During this time, she was a part of the National Youth Theatre.

Apart from her work in Alex Rider and Bridgerton, Charithra worked as a voice artist for the courtesan Camille in the audio adaptation of Pam Gems' stage play, Camille, for BBC Radio 3. She did another voice role as Mia in the audio series adaptation of A Midsummer Night's Dream, titled A Mid-Semester Night's Dream.

What projects has Charithra Chandran been working on since Bridgerton?

After her rise to popularity, Charithra Chandran has been working on multiple projects in the entertainment industry. She's made her debut in London's West End with Instructions for a Teenage Armageddon. In this, she plays the role of a 17-year-old traumatized girl who keeps reliving her struggles to cope with adolescence, which is overshadowed by a family tragedy.

Apart from that, she has an upcoming role as Amelia in the prime video young adult romantic comedy How to Date Billy Walsh. She has also worked in the short film The Talents (2022), where she played the role of Bekkie. She appeared in the film Class S (2022), where she portrayed the character Cherry. She has also voiced the character of Annisoukaline "Anni" Kalfus in an episode of Star Wars: Visions.

What are Charithra Chandran's future plans in the entertainment industry?

Despite her success in the industry, in an interview with Shondaland, Charithra Chandran confessed to having multiple future plans. However, in the interview, she also admitted that the corporate world, law school, or any other path would no longer come close to what she wants as she has discovered that she belongs in the entertainment industry.

Her plans in the entertainment industry are straightforward. She is currently working on an animated series called Pillow Talk, and she plans to continue her acting career.

In conclusion, Charithra Chandran has quickly risen to prominence in the entertainment industry with her captivating performances on both screen and stage, and she plans to continue her acting career, as it is her calling.