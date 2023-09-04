How to Date Billy Walsh cast list and characters explored

Amazon Prime Video's new movie, How to Date Billy Walsh, will premiere on the streaming platform on Friday, September 8, 2023. The film tells the story of two best friends whose lives are complicated due to romance and heartbreak. Here's the official synopsis of the film, as per Amazon Studios:

''Teenagers Amelia (Charithra Chandran) and Archie (Sebastian Croft) have been best friends since childhood. Archie has always been there to fight Amelia’s battles and laugh at her jokes all whilst keeping his lifelong love for her a secret.''

The description further states,

''Just when he builds up the courage to declare his feelings, Amelia falls head over heels for Billy Walsh (Tanner Buchanan), the new American transfer student. Heartbroken Archie goes to great lengths to try and keep Amelia and Billy away from each other but ends up pushing them closer together and risks losing his best friend in the process.''

How to Date Billy Walsh stars Charitha Chandran and Sebastian Croft in the lead roles, with various others playing crucial supporting characters. The movie is directed by Alex Pillai and written by Greer Ellison and Alexander J. Farrell.

Prime Video's How to Date Billy Walsh cast list: Who stars in the new romantic drama movie?

1) Charitha Chandran as Amelia

Charitha Chandran essays the lead role of Amelia in Prime Video's How to Date Billy Walsh. Amelia is a teenage girl who's known for her lively and vibrant nature. Her best friend is Archie, who has romantic feelings for her. But Archie falls for another boy, which complicates their equation.

It'll be interesting to see how Amelia's character evolves over the course of the narrative. Charitha Chandran looks quite charming in the film's trailer, promising to deliver a memorable performance. Her other notable acting credits include Bridgerton, Alex Rider, and many more.

2) Sebastian Croft as Archie

Actor Sebastian Croft dons the role of Archie in the coming-of-age romantic movie. Archie is Amelia's best friend who secretly loves her. But his whole world turns upside down when Amelia falls for another guy. Their equation forms the crux of the storyline, and it'll be fascinating to watch how Archie's character is explored in the movie.

Sebastian Croft looks quite impressive in the movie's trailer and shares great onscreen chemistry with his leading co-star. Croft has previously starred in Wonderwell, Heartstopper, and School's Out Forever, to name a few.

3) Tanner Buchanan as Billy Walsh

Tanner Buchanan essays the role of Billy Wash in the series. Walsh is a charming young man with whom Amelia falls madly in love, which complicates her friendship with Archie, who's secretly in love with her. It'll be interesting to see how their love story pans out.

Tanner Buchanan is well-known for his appearances in numerous films and TV shows like Cobra Kai, Cruel Fixation, Max Winslow and The House of Secrets, and The Hyperions, among many more.

Apart from the actors mentioned above, the rest of the supporting cast for How to Date Billy Walsh includes:

Tim Downie

Kunal Nayyar

Daisy Jelley

Guz Khan

Luyanda Unati Lewis-Nyawo

Maddie Holliday

You can watch How to Date Billy Walsh on Friday, September 8, 2023.