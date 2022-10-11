Where to buy Adidas D.O.N Issue #4 sneakers? Price, release date, and more explored

German sportswear behemoth Adidas has collaborated with basketball player Donovan Mitchell of the Cleveland Cavaliers to release a new silhouette under his signature franchise. The dynamic duo released a basketball silhouette, dubbed the D.O.N. Issue #4, under the signature line of the NBA player.

Adidas' basketball sub-category worked with the basketball player to make up one of the lightest and most advanced basketball shoes to date, under the German sportswear giant's umbrella. The D.O.N. Issue #4 silhouette was released in five new colorways on the official e-commerce site of Adidas and select retailers on Thursday, October 6, 2022, at a retail price of $110.

More about the newly released Adidas x Donovon Mitchell D.O.N Issue #4 sneakers that come in 'five new colorways'

Newly released Adidas x Donovon Mitchell D.O.N Issue #4 sneakers in five new colorways (Image via Sportskeeda)

The newly released D.O.N. Issue #4 sneakers channel the agility and speed of a basketball player. The D.O.N. franchise hopes to empower and elevate the next generation of basketball players through this sneaker. Donovon Mitchell explained his motivation for releasing the fourth signature shoe in an official press release that read:

“I’m thrilled to release my fourth signature sneaker and the lightest D.O.N. to date with adidas. Through our partnership, we’ve been able to spread a positive message with the D.O.N. signature series."

He further added:

"This is about sharing my NBA experience with everyone who loves to play hoops and provide them with high-performance footwear that can be worn at any level.”

Mitchell's skills are mirrored in the D.O.N. Issue #4 sneakers, which are designed as a blueprint for the future. The uppers of the sneakers are made of lightlock technology, while the outsoles are made of rubber, allowing the wearer to make an energy-efficient transition while playing the game. The official site introduces the shoe as:

"The future of basketball is all about speed, and Donovan Mitchell is as fast as they come. The newest signature shoes from Mitchell and adidas Basketball are built specifically to elevate the on-court movements of one of the game's fastest, most dynamic scorers."

It further adds:

"Ultralight Lightstrike teams up with a LIGHTLOCK upper for a snug fit and a propulsion system that won't weigh you down. A totally unique rubber outsole is designed to generate traction where you need it most, so every hard-charging cut and head fake has total support."

The shoe keeps a light frame for a quick first step. The sneaker incorporates Lightstrike Stobel midsole technology, which provides ultra-light cushioning. The Mitchell's Spida logo and signature motifs on the tongues, heels, and insoles complete the look.

The silhouette was released in five new colorways for the debut of the silhouette. Team Power Red/Cloud White/Core Black and Vivid Red/Core Black/Team Victory Red are among the "Future of Fast" colorways. Team Navy/Cloud White/Core Black stands for "Dream It," Cloud White/Grey One/Grey Two stands for "Achieve It," and Core Black/Cloud White/Carbon stands for "Lights Out."

One can avail all five colorways of the D.O.N. Issue #4 sneaker on the official e-commerce site of Adidas at a retail price of $110, starting Thursday, October 6, 2022.

