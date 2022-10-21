Where to buy Adidas Ultra Boost 5.0 DNA Los Angeles Dodgers sneakers? Price, release date, and more explored

German sportswear giant Adidas continues to deliver new iterations and makeovers of its ultra-popular Ultra Boost sneakers, with its latest sneaker inspired by the famed baseball team, the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The three-stripe label has given its iconic Ultra Boost 5.0 DNA silhouette, a Los Angeles-inspired makeover, based on the seat design of the Los Angeles Dodgers' stadium.

The silhouette was launched on the official e-commerce site of Adidas, the CONFIRMED app, and select retailers at the price of $200 on Saturday, October 15, 2022.

More about the newly released Adidas Ultra Boost 5.0 DNA Los Angeles Dodgers' stadium seats-inspired sneaker

Newly released Adidas Ultra Boost 5.0 DNA Los Angeles Dodgers' stadium seat-inspired sneaker (Image via Sportskeeda)

The German sportswear label is celebrating the team's rich history and its iconic Dodger Stadium with a special makeover of the Ultra Boost 5.0 DNA as the Los Angeles Dodgers prepare for another postseason run and World Series championship.

This Los Angeles-inspired shoe, according to Adidas, features a multi-colored makeover similar to the Dodgers' stadium seat design.

Former Dodgers owner Walter O'Malley designed each level of the stadium's seating to represent a different aspect of Southern California. The top deck of the Ddogers' stadium is painted a light sky blue to represent the ocean.

The reserve leveled seat rows are painted a seam foam green and aqua to represent the landscape surrounding the Chavez Ravine, whereas the stadium's Loge level seats are painted a light orange to represent beaches and sand. The yellow field level seats, on the other hand, represent Los Angeles' year-round sunshine.

The official website describes the shoe as follows:

"Lace up in these iconic sneakers and feel like an all-star. Rooted in running but flush with street-ready style, they're built for whatever your day brings. adidas PRIMEKNIT wraps the foot for support, and BOOST delivers instant comfort and endless energy return. A molded heel counter locks in the fit while allowing the Achilles to move freely."

The shoe is made of recycled materials, in accordance with the brand's sustainability initiative, and features a tongue with the number "22" in blue font over silver metallic tongue tabs to represent the current year. The following is how the sneaker's recycled properties are described on the official website:

"This shoe's upper is made with a high-performance yarn which contains at least 50% Parley Ocean Plastic — reimagined plastic waste, intercepted on remote islands, beaches, coastal communities and shorelines, preventing it from polluting our ocean. The other 50% of the yarn is recycled polyester."

In addition to the Ultra Boost 5.0 DNA, the label collaborated with the Los Angeles-based creative studio Down the Street to release four limited-edition posters inspired by iconic Los Angeles landmarks.

The sneakers can be availed on the official e-commerce site of Adidas, the CONFIRMED app, local L.A. physical stores, and select retailers at a retail price of $200. Local LA retail stores will also be giving away 100 posters away accompanied by the sneakers.

