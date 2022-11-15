Where to buy the Adidas x Rimowa collection? Price, release date, and more explored

German sportswear giant Adidas is collaborating with Cologne-based luggage manufacturer Rimowa to launch a new makeover of the NMD S1 silhouette. The dynamic duo's unexpected collaboration will release a NMD_S1 sneaker and the luggage manufacturer's first-ever aluminum backpack.

The new Forum Low collaboration comes after the German sportswear giant announced a collab with the Mexico City-based restaurant Taqueria Orinoco. The dynamic duo's new NMD S1 style and first-ever aluminum backpack will be released on the official e-commerce sites of both labels and select retailers on Thursday, November 17, 2022.

The Adidas x Rimowa NMD S1 sneakers and the aluminum backpack feature a color palette of khaki and titanium

Upcoming Adidas x Rimowa NMD S1 sneakers and the first-ever aluminum backpack (Image via Adidas)

The Three Stripes label has a knack for collaborating with multiple luxury brands as it has already worked alongside fashion labels such as Gucci, Balenciaga, and Prada, and is now traversing into the luxury world of luggage alongside the Rimowa to produce an accessory and footwear collection to celebrate the spirit of mobility.

The NMD S1 silhouette was introduced by the Three Stripes label in late 2021 with a futuristic design. The duo pushed the boundaries for the classic NMD silhouette, and it is receiving its first proper collab on the silhouette alongside Rimowa.

The NMD S1 silhouette comes clad in Tech Beige/Tech Beige/Ecru Tint color scheme. The silhouette's upper is constructed out of Primeknit material with a distinct semi-translucent midsole, which incorporates thin block molds and a plethora of Trefoil logos. Adidas' official website introduces the silhouette,

"With their proud German heritage, Adidas and Rimowa come together, with the NMD_S1 shoes representing our shared notion of both navigating and escaping the city. The outdoor inspiration is clear with the rope laces and earth tones — the color inspired by the titanium colorway of the iconic Rimowa aluminum suitcases."

The upper of the silhouette is clad in a beige color scheme, inspired by the exterior of the luggage maker's signature aluminum suitcases. The sneaker's beige upper contrasts with the orange shoelaces, which are inspired by the outdoors. The three stripes branding appears on both the lateral and medial sides of the silhouette in a gray hue.

More pops of orange are featured upon the Adidas Trefoil branding, which also sits upon the tongue in the form of Trefoil branding as well as the Rimowa logos on the heel tabs.

In the south, the semi-chunky midsole unit is clad in a milky tint hue and is accessorized with the "Made in Germany" lettering as a nod to the partnership of both the label's founding location.

adidas Originals @adidasoriginals



Explore your next destination with the upcoming capsule collection by the

two iconic German labels, launching November 17.



Sign up:



#RIMOWAxADIDAS Set your sights on a new adventure with @RIMOWA x ADIDAS.Explore your next destination with the upcoming capsule collection by thetwo iconic German labels, launching November 17.Sign up: confirmed.onelink.me/mzYA/n9rxk7pa Set your sights on a new adventure with @RIMOWA x ADIDAS.Explore your next destination with the upcoming capsule collection by the two iconic German labels, launching November 17.Sign up: confirmed.onelink.me/mzYA/n9rxk7pa#RIMOWAxADIDAS https://t.co/iWqU0LgmOH

The futuristic silhouette's look is finished off with multiple Rimowa logos on the small tag on the tongue and a protrusion on the midsole. The unique trefoil groove pattern acts as the outsole of the sneakers. The sneakers will be accompanied by a collaborative backpack, which will be engineered with Rimowa's signature grooved aluminum. The silhouette featured padded utility shoulder straps with a carabiner and thumb loops.

The collaborative collection can be purchased on the official e-commerce sites of Adidas, Rimowa, and select retailers beginning November 17, 2022. The collection's NMD S1 can be purchased at a retail price of $250, and the backpack for $1950.

Poll : 0 votes