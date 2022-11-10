Where to buy Taqueria Orinoco x Adidas sneakers? Release date and more explored

Adidas is collaborating with the Mexico city-based restaurant Taqueria Orinoco for a new makeover of the Adidas Forum Low sneakers. The collaborative silhouette will be released as a part of the Adilicious City pack, highlighting some of the best culinary spots across the globe.

The silhouette comes after the release of New York City's Cuts & Slices Forum 84 Hi and Paris' Kolam Campus 80 sneakers. The Taqueria Orinoco x Adidas Forum Low sneakers are slated to be released on the official e-commerce site of Adidas Mexico, the CONFIRMED app, and select retailers on November 17, 2022.

The upcoming Taqueria Orinoco x Adidas Forum Low sneakers are coming as a part of the Adilicious City pack

The upcoming Taqueria Orinoco x Adidas Forum Low sneakers coming as a part of the Adilicious City pack (Image via @adidasmx / Instagram)

After collaborating with Balenciaga to launch a multi-shoe, apparel, and accessories collection, Adidas took to Instagram to announce its next venture with Taqueria Orinoco. The caption read,

"Authentic food. Real people. Unique tennis. The new limited edition Forum created by adidas, with the logo and colors of the @taqueriaorinoco. "

The collaboration comes as a part of the Adilicious series, which has previously worked with Berlin's 027, Dubai's Ravi Restaurant, Shanghai's Yanwai Restaurant, and Tokyo's Bloody Angle Cafe, amongst others.

The newest addition to this list, Taqueria Orinoco, is a local Mexican food joint, which is famous as a must-try late-night dining spot for tacos.

The shoes come clad in a white colorway. The upper of the silhouette is made of leather, which is clad in a creamy white hue inspired by the Taqueria Orinoco's iconic white-walled interiors. The white hue contrasts with the fiery red accents over the sock liners and branding details.

The shade of red is a nod to the metal furniture which the restaurant uses. The tongue features the branded logo, with the right pair featuring the Adidas logo and the left pair featuring the restaurant's legendary cow taco logo, which is also found over at the lateral sidewall of the shoes.

The sneakers also feature interchangeable laces which don the printed names of a few of the restaurant's most popular items.

The design is tied up with tonal midsoles and outsoles, which are packaged within a custom shoebox. The design is accompanied by a complimentary detachable key chain. The midsoles also feature another branding detail at the sail midsoles. Thus, the shoe's design is reminiscent of the restaurant's interior and delicacies.

The Adilicious pack features 11 silhouettes in collaboration with 11 restaurants from all over the world. Through the Adilicious pack, the Three Stripes label brings authentic food stories and the people behind them to the spotlight.

The Taqueria Orinoco x Adidas Forum Low sneaker is slated to be released on the official e-commerce site of Adidas Mexico, the CONFIRMED app, and select retailers on November 17, 2022. At the time of writing, the pricing details of the sneakers weren't revealed by either of the involved labels.

