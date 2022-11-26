Where to buy Air Jordan 1 Mid "Aquatone" sneakers? Price and more explored

Beaverton, Oregon-based sportswear giant Nike and its sub-label in collaboration with Michael Jordan is being renewed as the duo revealed a new makeover upon their iconic Air Jordan 1 silhouette. As the sneaker model approaches its 40th anniversary, the silhouette continues to extend its catalog by releasing more makeovers, interesting GRs, and iconic collaborations.

Nike Air Jordan 1 Mid "Aquatone" makeover is clad in summer-appropriate hues. An official release date for the sneakers hasn't been announced by the swoosh label yet, however, according to the media outlet Sole Retriever, the sneakers will be launched via the official e-commerce site of Nike, SNKRS app, and select retailers next year during the summer of 2023.

The upcoming Air Jordan 1 Mid "Aquatone" sneakers are clad in Summer-friendly tones

Upcoming Air Jordan 1 Mid "Aquatone" sneakers that are clad in summer-friendly tones (image via Sportskeeda)

The Air Jordan 1 silhouette is one of the staples of the sneaker industry, especially due to the influence NBA legend Michael Jordan has on society. The label's first signature silhouette received a lot of attention in 2022, and it seems like the momentum will continue even in 2023.

The swoosh label's partnership with the NBA Hall of Famer can be credited to them bringing the basketball world a slice of fashion as it turned the iconic basketball silhouette into a lifestyle and streetwear shoe.

As the Air Jordan 1 Mid model is receiving its new makeover in summer-friendly tones, the label decided to describe the technological advancements and design details of the silhouette as they wrote:

"This time-tested silhouette features iconic branding and details from the model’s original debut."

Mr Unloved1s (Avi) @MrUnloved1s Air Jordan 1 Mid WMNS “Aquatone”

Color: Aquatone/Celestial Gold-White

Style Code: DQ8426-400

Release Date: Spring 2023

Price: $125 Air Jordan 1 Mid WMNS “Aquatone”Color: Aquatone/Celestial Gold-WhiteStyle Code: DQ8426-400Release Date: Spring 2023Price: $125 https://t.co/gmru0vYEP9

The label mentioned how the sneakers would be available in premium materials, and mentioned:

"Natural and synthetic leathers enhance durability and provide a premium look. An Air-Sole unit gives you lightweight cushioning, while a rubber outsole enhances traction."

Winter may just be beginning, but the Jordan label is already gearing up for next summer by sharing glimpses and early looks of the upcoming colorways.

Magnus Greater @MagnusIsGreater The Women’s Air Jordan 1 Mid Brightens Up With Aqua And Peach Tones The Women’s Air Jordan 1 Mid Brightens Up With Aqua And Peach Tones https://t.co/mclOogAj0u

The sneaker arrives in an 'Aquatone / Celestial Gold / White' color scheme. The women's exclusive silhouette's upper comes constructed with white leather, which acts as the base and the underlay. These white underlays contrast with the titular Aquatone shaded overlays.

The tongue of the sneakers comes constructed out of nylon material in a white hue. The swooshes on both lateral and medial profiles also come clad in Aquatone shades.

Another hue is added to the mix with the feature of Celestial Gold accentuating the branding on the tongue tags, the iconic winged basketball logo, Jumpman branding upon insoles, and the solid rubber outsoles.

The official site wrote about the silhouette:

"Since his game-winning shot that brought championship glory to North Carolina, Michael Jordan has been at the forefront of basketball consciousness. He took the court in 1985 wearing the original Air Jordan I, simultaneously breaking league rules and his opponents' will while capturing the imagination of fans worldwide."

An official release date hasn't been announced by the swoosh label, but the sneakers are rumored to release in 2023 at a retail price of $125.

Poll : 0 votes