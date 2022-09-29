Where to buy Ambush x Nike Air Force 1 colorways? Everything we know so far

Following up on the release of Nike Air Adjust Force, the Yoon Ahn-founded label, Ambush is renewing its collaboration with the Oregon-based sportswear giant Nike to release multiple colorways of the Nike Air Force 1 silhouette.

The dynamic duo has released multiple silhouettes in the past and is now adding them to its well-refined catalog.

They will release a couple of new colorways for the Ambush x Nike Air Force 1 Low. The sneaker leak page @kicksaloulou took to Instagram to reveal early imagery of the collaborative 'Blue / Yellow' and 'Navy / White' colorway. No confirmed release date has been announced by the label. However, we can expect the pairs to drop on Nike SNKRS and Ambush before the end of the year.

More about the two upcoming colorways of the Ambush x Nike Air Force 1 silhouette in 'Blue / Yellow' and 'Navy / White'

Two upcoming colorways of the Ambush x Nike Air Force 1 silhouette in 'Blue / Yellow' and 'Navy / White' (Image via @kicksaloulou / Instagram)

The Swoosh label is once again teaming up with its long-standing partner Ambush to launch a fresh takeover of the Air Force 1 silhouette, which is also celebrating its 40th anniversary this year.

Yoon Ahn founded label, Ambush, has been on a collaborative tear since 2022. It has worked with the Swoosh label several times already, including the launch of three new colorways of Air Force 1 silhouettes. They include a Chicago-themed makeover and two black / white colorways.

Now, two new colorways have surfaced from the dynamic duo. Early imagery of these low-top sneakers was shared on the OTT platform, Instagram, by one of the leaker pages, @kicksaloulou, on September 27, 2022.

This confirms the new colorways coming from the dynamic duo.

The first pair arrives clad in royal blue and yellow. The shoe's upper half is constructed out of supple leather material as an upper with the royal blue hue making up most of the upper.

The royal blue hues over the upper are contrasted with the bright yellow accentuated over the iconic swoosh logo on the lateral side, custom lace dubraes, and the partially-detached heel tabs.

The iconic swoosh logo graces over the silhouette with its elongated "tailpipe" ends. Other details in the collaborative piece include thinner-than-usual tongues and a large plastic heel clip, both clad in royal blue. In the south, the pair uses standard rubber for its midsole and outsole.

The second colorway on the list is clad in a navy blue and white color scheme. Most of the shoe is clad in navy blue as they make up the entire supple leather upper. The navy blue contrasts with white branding over the swooshes, heel tab, and custom lace dubraes.

The tongues of both the shoes feature Nike branding with a swoosh logo as well as an "Ambush" lettering. More nods to the Yoon-Ahn label can be found at the heel counters and outsoles.

Despite @kicksaloulou providing early imagery of the sneakers, no release date for the collaborative pair has been announced by the involved labels yet. However, according to the media outlet, Hypebeast, the collaborative pair are likely to be released on the official e-commerce site of SNKRS before the year is out.

