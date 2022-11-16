Where to buy Ambush x Nike Air Force 1 Low Green/Yellow? Everything we know so far

Nike is teaming up again with their long-standing partner AMBUSH for a fresh spin on the iconic 40-year-old Air Force 1 footwear model. The early images of the shoes came in via the Ambush founder Yoon Ahn, who took to Instagram to show her latest creation.

After revealing multiple colorways of the Air Force 1 and Air Adjust Force, the dynamic duo is working on their next colorway of the Air Force 1 in a Green / Yellow makeover. An official release date for the sneaker hasn't been announced by Nike yet, however, according to the media outlet Sneaker News, the pair is slated to be released via Nike, SNKRS, and select retailers before the year 2022 comes to an end.

The upcoming Ambush x Nike Air Force 1 Low Green/Yellow sneakers were teased by Yoon Ahn

Upcoming Ambush x Nike Air Force 1 Low Green/Yellow sneakers teased by the founder Yoon Ahn (Image via @yoon_ambush / Instagram)

Nike and Ambush have always made sure that they provide something incredible to their fans regarding their collaborations. After bringing back the retro 90s Air Adjust Force silhouette, the two are advancing their partnership by launching an Air Force 1 collab. The upcoming edition is an addition to the duo's ever-growing catalog.

On her latest visit to the swoosh label's world headquarters, Ambush's creative director, Yoon Ahn, sported a pair of brand new, unreleased Air Force 1 in a fresh green and yellow color palette. She shared some on-foot looks of the silhouette on the massive outdoor staircase in front of the LeBron building.

The new colorway marks the dynamic duo's fifth iteration over the AF1 silhouette, following the previous look of the Chicago color blocking. Through an Instagram post, Yoon Ahn shared a series of images on November 12, 2022.

In the Instagram caption, she wrote,

“Brought the sunshine w/ me to #Nike Campus today.”

The Ambush x Nike Air Force 1 low's latest silhouette is clad in a green hue. The upper of the shoe is made of premium leather material and comes with matching shoelaces. Similar to the previously released designs, the new silhouette features exaggerated tailpipe swooshes along both medial and lateral sides.

The elongated tailpipe swooshes break up the green monotone look and are similar to the detail introduced via the Dunk High collab. These swooshes are inspired by the Japanese car, motorcycle, and truck culture and mirror the look of exhaust pipes jutting out.

Additional hits of a striking yellow hue are added over the matching lace dubraes alongside the forefoot and heel tabs. The oversized eyestay branding, co-branded tongue tags, and raised debossed AMBUSH logos along the heel counter tie up the details.

The titular emerald green hue is featured over the laces, tongues, and sole unit. The sneakers are reminiscent of the Oregon Ducks collegiate color scheme with a two-tone contrast between yellow and green.

The pair can be expected to release via Nike, SNKRS, and select retailers before 2022 ends.

Poll : 0 votes