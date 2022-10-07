Who is Yoon Ahn? Ambush designer responds to Kanye's claims that she slept with ASAP Rocky

Kanye West's latest Instagram rant has brought designer Yoon Ahn into the limelight.

The rapper's recent social media rants have targeted most of the fashion industry. In a single week, the DONDA singer has criticized everyone from Anna Wintour and Gabrielle Karefa-Johnson to Justin Bieber and Supreme's Creative Director Tremaine Emory. The latest person to join his list of criticism is luxury designer Yoon Ahn.

West's recent Instagram post implied that the designer had s*xual relations with American rapper A$AP Rocky. The accusation was vague, and Kanye did not offer any further explanation. However, the designer ended the rumors by denying the accusations soon after.

West's recent post has left netizens curious about Yoon Ahn

Yoon Ahn is a South Korean-American fashion designer from Seattle, Washington. She was born on November 21, 1976. She earned a bachelor's degree in graphic design from Boston University in 1998.

She is best known as the creative director of her brand Ambush and the jewelry design director for Dior Homme. Ahn currently resides in Tokyo, Japan. In 2002, she co-founded the Ambush Design Company, a creative design firm where she created original album covers for her husband, Verbal, and other musicians.

Ahn and her family relocated to Tokyo in 2003, where she and her husband laid the groundwork for their future jewelry line. Former Dior creative director Kim Jones appointed Ahn as the Dior Homme jewelry designer in 2018. Her first Dior jewelry design shows were at the pre-Fall 2018 show and the Spring/Summer 2019 show.

Kanye West called out Yoon Ahn because of a feud with designer Tremaine Emory

The AMBUSH designer was caught in the crossfire during an internet feud between designer Tremaine Emory and West.

The feud began when Kanye received criticism after debuting a "White Lives Matter" T-shirt design during Paris Fashion Week. The singer-songwriter attempted to defend himself in a series of Instagram posts, including one in which he accused LVMH CEO Bernard Arnault of assassinating Virgil Abloh, who died of cancer nearly a year ago.

Emory slammed Ye on Instagram earlier this week, urging him to stop using Virgil Abloh's name in his rants and claiming that West was not kind to the famed designer near the end of his life.

However, he continued to criticize Emory and his work in a recent internet outburst, writing:

"Tremaine's new name as the BLM officer at Supreme is Tremendez. You only got the job because you were black, worked for me, and knew Virgil."

Kanye then shared a screenshot of several industry figures who "liked" Emory's message to "KEEP VIRGIL NAME OUT YOUR MOUTH." Designer Kerwin Frost, writer Time Blanks, and AMBUSH creative director Yoon Ahn all had accounts. In a subsequent post, he slammed Yoon while also claiming that she slept with A$AP Rocky:

"Weak Ambush. Yoon was f***ed by Rocky. Next.”

The 45-year-old designer quickly responded in the comments section, writing:

"LOL. Not True, but okayy."

A few hours after posting the accusation, Kanye West again took to Instagram to confirm that the accusation was false.

More about AMBUSH

Ahn and her husband, Japan-based rapper Verbal, co-founded AMBUSH Design Company. She introduced her brand of jewelry to Pharrell Williams while doing a PR tour with the Billionaire Boys Club and Ice Cream label.

AMBUSH's initial projects focused on creating original album covers for musicians and performers. The label gained popularity after celebrities like Pharell Williams was seen sporting the clothes.

The brand is currently collaborating with Nike to release two colorways of the Nike Air Adjust Force silhouettes.

