After Tom Brady jibe, Antonio Brown doubles down on Kanye West amidst Ye’s White Lives Matter controversy

Antonio Brown continues to dig himself a bit of a hole.

He recently got in trouble for exposing himself to hotel guests in Dubai before posting an inappropriately timed photoshopped image of himself with Tom Brady's wife Gisele Bundchen. That came in the midst of reports that the two had hired divorce lawyers.

Now, Brown finds himself in more controversy.

The former wide receiver is adamant about not playing football anymore and is instead focusing on a rap career.

The controversial White Lives Matter t-shirt

Fellow rapper Kanye West was recently seen wearing a "White Lives Matter" shirt at a fashion show with conservative figurehead Candace Owens.

Brown shared a clip of the two together in the aftermath of that incident, even as criticism piled at Kanye West's door.

In the clip, West is seen coaching the aspiring musician about the industry, helping him with beats and other things. In the caption of that post, Brown referenced the White Lives Matter shirt.

He added the controversial phrase "All Lives Matter" with a few hashtags in the caption, a phrase that has largely been used as a response to the Black Lives Matter movement.

In the scope of what Brown has done, this may be a minor incident, but it's another reason the former Tampa Bay Buccaneers wideout finds himself on the outside looking in.

Why is Antonio Brown perennially in the headlines?

Over the past few years, the former NFL star has been mired in controversy after controversy.

He's been released from team after team, failing to find a permanent home following his stint with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

He seems to do something wrong every now and then, but he's on a disappointing spree at the moment.

In the last few weeks, he's allegedly flashed and sexually harassed hotel guests, mocked a former teammate's potential divorce and has now entered a racially charged political debate.

Why this is all happening in a cascade is anyone's guess.

The enigmatic former wide receiver appears to have issues and has had them for a while.

Many have speculated that he's suffering from some sort of brain issues stemming from concussions in his playing days, namely one from a massive hit levied by former Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Vontaze Burfict.

That brain issue may be causing this, but it may not.

The data on what CTE and other football-related head trauma does to a player isn't crystal clear at the moment.

What is totally clear is that a once extremely talented wide receiver may need help. Hopefully he gets it before it's too late.

