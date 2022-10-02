"When it’s me, it automatically becomes a hate crime" - Antonio Brown lashes out at media as video of him exposing himself in front of hotel guests in Dubai goes viral

Antonio Brown, one way or another, finds himself in the headlines, and his behavior in the city of Dubai did just that. The former NFL wide receiver was seen in a viral video exposing himself to hotel guests in a pool, and even interacting with one of the guests.

However, the former Tampa Bay Buccaneers wideout took to Twitter to share his disgust with the media regarding the video.

He tweeted out that the media changes the narrative when it comes to him and his actions:

"Every chance they get to sway the heat off themselves they use me. In the video you can clearly see she runs off with my swim trunks. If roles were reversed the headlines would read 'AB having a wild night with nude female'. Yet when it’s me it automatically becomes a hate crime."

According to a staffer at the Armani Hotel Dubai, Antonio Brown was told to leave the hotel soon after the incident. According to the New York Post, the hotel had previously also received complaints from other guests about Brown’s actions

The grievances included the free agent receiver supposedly not adhering to the United Arab Emirates' dress-code by showing his bare chest to guests within the hotel. Another complaint was about him smoking what they thought had the odor of marijuana in his hotel room, breaking the country's law.

Antonio Brown in the headlines after NFL exit

Antonio Brown

The last time NFL fans saw the four-time All-Pro on the field was with the Buccaneers, back in Week 17 last year, versus the New York Jets. He was seen leaving the game in the third quarter as he started to take off his shoulder pads on the sidelines.

Next, he took off his Buccaneers jersey and made his way out of the MetLife Stadium. Then-head coach Bruce Arians decided to part ways with the receiver.

He also plead no contest to charges of burglary and battery in June 2020 that stemmed from an incident in Florida in January of that year. His plea was accepted by a Broward County court. The former Pittsburgh Steelers wideout was also accused of rape by former trainer Britney Taylor in September 2019.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far