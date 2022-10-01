WATCH: Video footage shows Antonio Brown exposing himself, harassing guests at Dubai hotel pool

Antonio Brown is finding himself out of bounds after his recent actions in the city of Dubai.

The former NFL wide receiver was caught on video exposing himself to guests at a hotel pool in the city. He was also seen bothering guests as some look shocked and disturbed by his actions.

The free-agent wideout was caught on tape thrusting his buttocks into the face of a woman in an outdoor swimming pool at a swanky Dubai hotel. He lifted his private parts out of the water and shoved them in her direction, as guests were in utter shock over what they were witnessing.

The incident happened at the Armani Hotel Dubai back on May 14, 2022. The woman was visibly uncomfortable as the former Tampa Bay Buccaneers wideout was way too close for comfort.

Eyewitnesses told the New York Post that the former wide receiver had just met the woman and she was very upset after the encounter.

According to a hotel staffer, Brown was asked to exit the hotel soon after the incident. According to the Post, the hotel had also received previous complaints from other guests about Brown’s behavior.

The complaints included Antonio Brown supposedly rejecting the United Arab Emirates' dress-code custom by displaying his bare chest to guests within the hotel and smoking what they thought smelled like marijuana in his hotel room, which is a breach of the nation’s law.

Antonio Brown and his previous antics off the field

The WR with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Back in June 2020, the seven-time Pro Bowler pled no contest to charges of burglary and battery charges that stemmed from an incident in January in Florida that year. His plea was accepted by a Broward County court.

In September 2019, he was also accused of rape by former trainer Britney Taylor.

Antonio Brown was last seen on an NFL field when he abruptly exited the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Week 17 game last season versus the New York Jets.

He bizarrely took off his jersey on the sidelines and proceeded to head to the exit of the MetLife Stadium. After Brown stormed off, then-Buccaneers head coach, Bruce Arians, said that he was no longer a part of the team days later.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far