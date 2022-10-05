Is Antonio Brown's photo with Gisele Bundchen real? Fact-checking AB's controversial social media post

Despite not being a part of an NFL team, Antonio Brown has been making headlines on Twitter for his controversial off-field decisions. Earlier, there was footage of his obscene actions in a swimming pool in the UAE back in May.

Then came his tirade on Twitter in response to the backlash he had received since the footage of that incident aired.

This past Sunday afternoon, social media erupted when Antonio Brown "went insane." The contentious former NFL wide receiver posted a photoshopped picture with Tom Brady's wife, the well-known Brazilian model Gisele Bündchen. This was at the same time as reports of their purported separation were intensifying.

JC Cornell @CornellNFL AB posted this pic on IG with Gisele.



Brady throwing 4 TD’s tonight.



PS Rojo liking this.. what a bum. AB posted this pic on IG with Gisele.Brady throwing 4 TD’s tonight. PS Rojo liking this.. what a bum. https://t.co/qieskTiuhM

The former Pittsburgh Steelers player, who also played for Tom Brady's New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, uploaded a peculiar photo to Instagram. In it, he can be seen hugging Gisele Bündchen during the celebrations of the Super Bowl he won with the Buccaneers in February 2021.

"Put that shit on" is the text accompanying the controversial photograph due to the context in which it has been put on show, as a marital crisis seems to be afflicting Brady and Bundchen. For years, the two have been considered one of the most stable and exemplary couples in professional sport.

Online rumors have been circulating since Bündchen failed to show up for the game on Sunday, suggesting that the loving couple may be disagreeing. Now, this controversial picture has added more fuel to the rumor.

Sportskeeda Pro Football @SKProFootball "Tom about to kill this dude", "Pure garbage human being" - Antonio Brown's IG post feat. Gisele Bundchen leaves fans baffled dlvr.it/SZPXyV "Tom about to kill this dude", "Pure garbage human being" - Antonio Brown's IG post feat. Gisele Bundchen leaves fans baffled dlvr.it/SZPXyV

Only in January this year, Antonio Brown opened up about his relationship with Tom Brady, whom he questioned for allegedly being a "fake friend." He accused him of only caring about his well-being on the pitch.

Is the picture Antonio Brown posted genuine?

The photo Antonio Brown posted of himself and Gisele Bündchen, the wife of his former quarterback and friend, Tom Brady, on Instagram is generally believed to have been photoshopped. Brown, 34, obviously edited himself to a picture of Brady and his wife embracing after TB 12 won the Super Bowl in 2020.

He posted the picture only to troll his former teammate as rumors of his marital problems have been the talk of the town.

The controversial picture of Brown hugging Bündchen came after the model skipped another one of her partner's football matches on Sunday and was spotted exploring Miami alone.

As of right now, it's unclear whether the picture represents a potential romantic connection between Brown and Bündchen or whether the former is only joking around with the media.

