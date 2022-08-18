Where to buy Arsenal F.C. x Adidas Ozweego sneakers? Price, release date, and more explored

German sportswear giant Adidas is collaborating with London-based football club Arsenal for a football kit-inspired footwear silhouette. After previously launching a stand-out kit for the 22/23 season, the label has launched a makeover of the Ozweego sneakers, inspired by the 22/23 third kit.

In a bid to compliment their recently launched head-turning 22/23 third kit, which is doused in a perfect pink tone, the dynamic collaborative partners have turned their fans' attention onto the sneakers for the 22/23 season Ozweego sneaker. The Ozweego sneakers were launched on Adidas and Arsenal Direct's official e-stores on August 15, 2022.

More about the newly launched 22/23 third kit-inspired Arsenal F.C. x Adidas Ozweego sneakers

Newly launched 22/23 third kit-inspired Arsenal F.C. x Adidas Ozweego sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

Throughout the Premier League, North London's Arsenal F.C. is always guaranteed to have a standout kit for the season, and a similar campaign was once again produced to provide the fans with the cleanest jersey. The standout strip for this year's offering was the pink third kit, which was designed to commemorate Arsenal F.C. fans and supporters.

The third kit - which was launched during Arsenal's first game of the season against Crystal Palace - was designed to show the strength and pride of the Arsenal F.C. towards their community. Now, an addition has been made to the third kit with an iteration of the Ozweego sneakers. The Adidas site describes the product,

"There's no hiding your pride. And why would you? The love for Arsenal runs deep, and it shows all over these adidas OZWEEGO shoes. A mix of the legendary club's classic and alternative jersey colours subtly take over the bold silhouette, strengthened with premium artwork integrated throughout."

The Gunners (nickname for Arsenal) and the German sportswear giant have designed the classic Ozweego by taking inspiration from their third kit. The shoes come clad in third kit color scheme, most prominently the inner lining, which is donned in pink. The official Arsenal site introduces the product,

"Go the extra mile in the Arsenal 22/23 Ozweego Shoes. Borrowing their colours from the 22/23 third kit, these Arsenal Ozweego combine Adiprene cushioning with cutting-edge design for the ultimate comfort and versatility, without compromising on style."

The shoe follows Collegiate Navy/Clear Blue/Frost Pink colorway, with most of the upper clad in clear blue. The underlay of the upper is clad in Collegiate Navy hue, whereas the Frost Pink is clad over the branding details.

The shoe upper is constructed out of a mix of materials, including navy hued mesh and blue hued textile uppers. Performance-wise, the sneaker inculcates Adiprene cushioning, which provides better support around the soles and ankles and provides better protection of the feet during agile movements.

The sleek silhouette also features stabilized rubber outsole alongside an embroidered Gunner Cannon (club crest) on the heel pull tab. The base of the shoe is coated in blue and is rounded out by a two-toned navy and pale blue upper.

The sneaker's pièce de résistance is its lining, which directly matches the jersey and is also similar to the tongue branding. The Ozweego sneakers can be availed on the official e-commerce site of both the involved labels, at a retail price of $125, starting August 15, 2022.

