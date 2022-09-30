Where to buy Austin FC x Adidas Samba sneakers? Price, release date, and more explored

The Major League Soccer team Austin FC collaborated with the German sportswear giant Adidas to launch an iteration of the classic Samba sneakers. The club debuted during the 2021 season, and in the last two years, it has risen from an expansion club to a MLS powerhouse.

The American soccer club qualified for the league's playoffs in their second season and sold out every home match they played. The team's amazing performance caught the attention of the three stripes label, who have given a special makeover to their ultra-popular Samba shoes in the team's signature black and green color scheme.

The collaborative shoes were released on the official e-commerce site of Adidas, Verde Van (Austin's official page), and MLS on September 29, 2022.

More about the newly released Austin FC x Adidas Verde Samba sneakers clad in soccer club's colors

Austin FC has recently clinched its first-ever playoff berth, and now has an inaugural major shoe collaboration with the three stripes label. On Thursday, the German sportswear giant Adidas launched a custom verde and black colorway for its landmark Samba soccer sneakers.

Although Austin FC had previously connected with local brands such as Howler Brothers and No-Comply for a limited-edition capsule collections, this is their first sneaker collaboration with Adidas. Los Verdes, an e-commerce shop for Austin FC, led the merchandise sales in 2021 during the team's opening season.

Other than marking its debut collaborative shoe, Austin FC also makes history as the only MLB club to participate in the three stripes label newest batch of the club-specific Samba sneakers.

The Austin FC club is the only North American team to be a part of the Samba capsule. The other clubs are some of the most powerful clubs in the global soccer, including Manchester United, Juventus, Argentina Nation Team, and more. In an official press release, Dani Pereira, Austin FC midfielder, comments about the collaboration:

Having Austin FC be the only club in North America to work with Adidas on this Samba collection is pretty cool.The club is always dropping dope merch collabs and this one gives our fans a new way to rep the team during the playoffs.”

The sneaker appears clad in Oak's signature Core Black/ Real Green/ Gum color palette and offers a bold and bright look. The shoe is given a flair with classic details such as a gold foil midfoot stamp and a custom tongue badge. Introducing the shoes, the official Adidas site writes:

"Show your support as your team puts down roots in top-level football. Austin FC's black-and-verde home colors star on the smooth leather upper of these Samba Team shoes. And if any doubts remain about your on-field allegiances, a club badge takes pride of place on the tongue."

Along with the branding details, the sneakers features traditional Samba elements such as serrated three stripes and a T-toe. The look is rounded off with synthetic lining and gum rubber outsoles.

The shoe was unveiled at a private event on Tuesday, September 27, 2022, where the award-winning chef Yoshi Okai of Otoko served the pair alongside the traditional Japanese cuisine. One can secure a pair on the official e-commerce site of Verde Van, Adidas, and MLS at $100.

