Where to buy Billionaire Boys Club x New York Yankees? Price, release date, and more explored

Pharrell Williams-founded label, Billionaire Boys Club, is teaming up with MLB team the New York Yankees for a limited-edition apparel capsule. The luxury streetwear brand and the iconic baseball team are coming together for a special-edition collaboration with the support of Legends Hospitality.

The Billionaire Boys Club x New York Yankees special edition apparel and accessories collection will include a Stadium Satin Jacket, t-shirt, denim hat, sweats and a few novelty items like a retro-inspired bobblehead, a bodega-style ceramic coffee cup, a ceramic helmet bowl, and a duffle bag. The collection will be released on the Billionaire Boys Club's (BBC) official e-commerce site and at a few flagship stores on August 22, 2022.

Upcoming Billionaire Boys Club x New York Yankees apparel and accessories collection

Baseball is an American legacy sport that originated as early as the late 1700s. The sport has been a rapidly growing pastime and interests many. For a few people, the game can be attributed to societal milestones, which have been made possible through the sport since the official MLB game began in 1800s.

The sport was so influential that it was quickly adopted in Japan in 1870, when the American educator, Horace Wilson and the railway engineer Hiroshi Hiraoka, introduced the sport to the people. Now, the sport is cherished by both American and Japanese people. An official press release from BBC introduces the collection,

"The New York Yankees join forces with Billionaire Boys Club to highlight and celebrate the history of a favorite pastime that has cultures worldwide, for a special collaboration launching in 2022."

As an homage to one of America's most recognizable elements, the offering will include a denim OG fitted hat, tees, a Stadium Satin Jacket, t-shirts, and sweatpants.

The apparel collection is clad in the iconic Yankees' color scheme of white, midnight blue, and gray. The collection pieces also feature multiple co-branded detailing with the baseball team's decals and logos. More branding has been added with the classic Billionaire Boys Club font. The collection pieces also include a fused BBC astronaut baseball player as part of the collab branding.

Leading the collaboration is the Stadium Satin Jacket, which also serves as a collection highlight. The jacket features Yankees detailing on the arms and chest, a Yankees patch, and a co-branded BBC astronaut graphic on the back. On the front right side of the chest, the jacket features a “Wealth is of the heart and mind, not the pocket” lettering in a screen-printed manner.

In celebration of the collaboration, brand founder Pharrell Williams and his son, Rocket, are set to throw out a ceremonial first pitch before the Yankees' Subway Series game against the Mets on Monday, August 22, 2022 at Yankee Stadium.

The collection will be available for purchase at BBC ICECREAM flagship store locations in NYC, Tokyo, London, and Miami. In addition to the flagship stores, the collection will also be released on the official e-commerce site.

The collection can also be availed for a limited time at various locations in the Yankee Stadium, including on the main game day Team Store on the Level 100 by home plate, and at the year-round Team Store. Prices have not been revealed as of yet but going by previous collaborations, price ranges can be anywhere between $30 to $300.

