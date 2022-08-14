Where to buy Nike Air Force 1 Low Cut Out? Price, release date, and more explored

This year marks the 40th anniversary of Nike Air Force 1, and the iconic sportswear brand has shown the silhouette well-deserved love. For the fall season, the label has provided sneaker fans with a variety of autumnal colorways and weather-ready silhouettes.

The swoosh label has now prepared a cut-out look of the Air Force 1 Low, which takes the classic triple white '07 silhouette and removes some of its layer for an autumn-ready look.The release date of the silhouette is yet to be announced by the brand. However, according to the media outlet, Hypebeast, the pair will be released in the coming weeks on the official Nike SNKRS's e-commerce website.

More about the upcoming Nike Air Force 1 Low cut out Fall 2022 sneakers

Upcoming Air Force 1 Low in cut out look Fall 2022 sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

The swoosh label is no stranger to the idea of reconstructing their silhouettes, especially the Air Force 1, which has been often introduced in new and transformative models every year. The brand rarely subjects the silhouette to multiple cutouts, as seen in the newly revealed colorway.

Following the release of Gucci and Chili Pepper colorways, the Swoosh label is readying another colorway for its classic Air Force 1 Low sneakers. The Cut Out colorway is based on the classic AF1 Triple White silhouette, which has a white leather upper.

The shoe's left and right sides are covered in asymmetrical cuts. The cuts are highlighted over the mid-section vamp, which has a hollow design, and the iconic Swoosh logo, which has a small blue hued hollow out section.

Another hollow highlight appears on the shoe's left pair, which has a brown cut surface exposed over the toe box. The brown hollow has a crocodile leather pattern, whereas the right pair has a similar cut surface with a different shape.

When viewed as a whole, this pair is reminiscent of the late Virgil Abloh's design. Off-founder White's has frequently dressed his Nike collaborations in various incisions. The swoosh label, on the other hand, has taken a different approach to the cut out design, exposing the AF1 rather than mimicking Abloh's circular cuts.

The cut outs, like the toe caps and mid panels, appear to be of an indeterminate shape. Canvas and leather cuts can be seen through the windows. Aside from the obvious elements, the look includes an all-white shoe with white outsoles and midsoles.

In other news, the Swoosh label is refreshing its collaborative streak with the Yoon-Ahn-founded label Ambush. The dyanamic duo will be delivering the iconic Air Adjust Force x Ambush in two colorways, i.e., 'Summit White and Black' and 'Black and Psychic Purple'. Both the Air Adjust Force x Ambush colorways can be availed at a retail price of $210 on the official e-commerce site of Nike, SNKRS on August 19, 2022.

