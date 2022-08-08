Where to buy Nike Air Force 1 Low Chili Pepper? Everything we know so far

This year marks the Nike Air Force 1 silhouette's 40th year anniversary, so the swoosh label has been fairly generous with the makeovers of the shoe. After revealing the anniversary edition, the label is releasing another iteration of the Bruce Kilgore-designed silhouette.

The latest rendition of the silhouette is dressed in University Red and Lemon Wash hues and is named as the Chili Pepper iteration. The upcoming pair will be officially included in the anniversary edition pack and therefore be released by the end of 2022. A confirmed release date hasn't been announced by the swoosh label yet.

More about the newly unveiled Nike Air Force 1 Low Chili Pepper sneakers

Newly unveiled Nike Air Force 1 Low Chili Pepper sneakers celebrating the 40th year anniversary (Image via Sportskeeda)

Food-themed sneakers makeovers are not new in the sneakersphere, but for this particular makeover, the swoosh label has taken things quite literally as they chose a makeover with a picante mix of colors.

The pair was first revealed by the sneaker leak account @prvt.selection on their official Instagram handle on July 22, 2022. The official images have now been revealed by the label.

The upcoming pair takes on a salsa selection of chili colors including red, orange, and green, which are bordered by alternating panels of tortilla yellow hue.

The upper of the shoe is made of a mix of materials, including red suede and cream accented leather.The former is the foundation, whereas the latter is the overlays. Lastly, the the sock lining is wrapped around with a green mesh material to complete the shoe's look.

The toeboxes have a gradient appearance that fades from yellow to red. The heel tabs feature prominent Nike Air embroidery in black.The spicy iteration includes several branding elements, including a cream-colored leather panel swoosh and "NIKE AIR" lettering atop the heel.

Additional details include a special "Anniversary Edition" text over the tongue tabs and an embroidered chili pepper right below the end of the iconic swoosh. The lateral heel counter and insoles are covered in chili pepper designs.

The design is complete with a red spraypaint effect that circles around the exposed stitching on the midsole and gummy rubber outsoles. The sneakers, which are officially part of the Air Force 1 Anniversary Edition collection, are clothed in a slick style for fans of capsaicin and all things fiery and hot.

The toe-boxes of the shoes feature a faded gradient which changes from tan to yellowing red, signaling a varied amount of spiciness. A similar gradient design is carried across the midsole's highest rim, which fades into a less threatening tan colour, as in a lowering spice level. The pale green interior of the sneakers represents the vegetables' most benign yet peppery appearance.

According to the media portal Hypebeast, the pair will be available in the coming weeks on Nike SNKRS' official e-commerce site and select stores. However, the swoosh label is yet to announce a formal release.

Edited by Vinay Agrawal