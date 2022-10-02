Where to buy Nike Air Max Plus 3 Tuned Air sneakers? Everything we know so far

Oregon-based sportswear behemoth Nike has just unveiled a brand new colorway of its lesser popular footwear silhouette from the Air Max line. The swoosh has revealed a gradient multi-colored iteration of the Air Max Plus 3 silhouette.

While the silhouette remains one of the least appreciated models from the iconic Air Max line, the swoosh label is determined that the footwear option finds its way into the rotations of brand enthusiasts. The latest colorway, dubbed the gradient Tuned Air, will be released later this year on the official e-commerce site of Nike SNKRS and select retailers.

While the swoosh label itself hasn't officially revealed any of the release information, the sneaker media outlet, Sneaker News revealed that the pair will be launched in 2022. However, this is tentative and can be changed by the sportswear brand at any time.

More about the upcoming Nike Air Max Plus 3 gradient Tuned Air playful sneakers in rainbow color palette

Upcoming Nike Air Max Plus 3 gradient Tuned Air playful sneakers in rainbow color palette (Image via Nike)

The Swoosh label has occasionally released the Air Max Plus 3 silhouette in disparate looks, especially in recent months. The label has focused on the silhouette in a minimalistic manner in the past few months, as it revealed a two-toned color blocking makeovers such as Stencil, Spriograph, Military, Gradient Navy, and more.

However, for the latest colorway, the Sean McDowell's colorway, the Oregon-based sportswear behemoth is experimenting with a whimsical sampling of the rainbow hue over sneakers.

The upper of the sneakers is made of a variety of materials, with mesh and leather being prominent. The upper's base is made of mesh and is covered in an all-black hue that is accentuated by an overlay of the multi-colored gradient.

The gradient pattern begins with a violet hue over the toe boxes and progresses to indigo, blue, green, yellow, orange, and red hues. The red color applied to the ankle collars completes the gradient pattern.

Nike Air Max Plus 3

Style Code: FD0671-001

Release Date: 2022

The Air Max Plus 3 is well-known for its color and gradient abilities. The latest striking colorway is a watercolor-like arrangement with blotches of VIBGYOR blending into each other, rather than a typical linear gradient finish.

The leather overlays that cover the heel tabs, vamp, and lateral walls, as well as the midsoles, complement the mesh underlays. The leather overlays are completely black. Another material is added to the mix in the form of translucent TPU caging that is affixed over the midfoot.

Translucent TPU panels are also added in a see-through pattern alongside the toe and heel air bags. The sole unit underfoot, PU leather toe boxes, TPU caged at heel counters, inner linings, and the laces are all finished in all-black.

The sneaker is finished with a repeat-print "Tuned Air" graphic in black font all over it. Another nod to the "Tuned Air" is the branding on the PU toe boxes and the "TN Air" logo over the tongue in yellow, black, and white. The all-black rubber sole units round out the look.

One can avail the shoes on the official site of Nike SNKRS during holiday season of 2022, according to the sneaker leak page, Sneaker Bar Detroit. The shoes will be released at a retail price of $185. No release information has been directly announced by Nike itself.

