Where to buy Nike Air Max 1 Ugly Duckling "Pecan" sneakers? Price, release date, and more explored

The Beaverton, Oregon-based sportswear giant Nike is marking major milestones this year, including Air Force 1's 40th anniversary and Air Max 1's 35th anniversary. After centering the Air Force 1 for a while, the swoosh label is now making sure to carve out multiple releases for the Air Max 1 makeovers to maximize its 35th-anniversary celebrations.

Following the recent release of Air Max 1 in the "Burgundy Crush" colorway, the swoosh label has now revealed an "Ugly Duckling" makeup in the "Pecan" colorway. The silhouette is slated to be released on select retailers like Asphalt Gold on November 22, 2022.

The footwear label hasn't announced an official date for the release of the sneakers, but according to media outlet Sneakernews, the pair will be released via Nike and SNKRS app on December 22, 2022.

About the Nike Air Max 1 Ugly Duckling "Pecan" sneakers releasing for the 35th Anniversary of the shoe model

The upcoming Nike Air Max 1 Ugly Duckling "Pecan" sneakers releasing for the 35th Anniversary of the shoe model (Image via Sportskeeda)

The swoosh label introduced the Air Max 1 silhouette in 1987, when it was designed by Tinker Hatfield. Since then, the silhouette has remained unchanged. Now, to celebrate its 35th anniversary, the Beaverton label has announced a Nike Air Max 1 Ugly Duckling Pecan colorway.

The official Nike site chronicles the story of the silhouette as follows:

"Remember the revolution. 1987 saw the birth of the Air Max lineage, showcasing visible Air for the first time. What began as an experiment in cushioning soon evolved into an icon on the track and the streets. Over the years, it's been reimagined and retooled, but the heritage always remains."

The swoosh label has revealed a brand new "Ugly Duckling" makeover upon the Air Max 1 silhouette, which comes clad in 'Pecan / Yellow Ochre / Baroque Brown / Limestone / White' color scheme.

The Air Max 1 silhouette will be launched alongside the "Kumquat" colorway, as a sequel to the 2001-launched iconic Dunk Low "Ugly Duckling" pack. While its name suggests that it is a sequel to the Swoosh’s Dunk Low “Ugly Duckling” Pack, its visual presentation is devoid of any hues that are similar to those kicks.

Japan-exclusive dunks come in different hues, but the suede construction of the silhouette is inspired directly by it. The silhouette arrives in a fall-ready color scheme with Baroque Brown dressing up the base of the shoe, visible on tongues, toe boxes, and collars.

The Pecan hues are applied over the heel overlays, quarter panels. and the lacing system overlays. Another hue is added to the mix with Yellow Ochre appearing over the laces, tongue branding, the duck motif, and the swooshes on both the lateral and medial profiles.

小言 @ko_go_to Nike Air Max 1 “Ugly Duckling”

Color: Pecan/Yellow Ochre-Baroque Brown-Limestone-White

Style Code: DZ0482-200

Release Date: Holiday 2022

Price: $160 Nike Air Max 1 “Ugly Duckling”Color: Pecan/Yellow Ochre-Baroque Brown-Limestone-WhiteStyle Code: DZ0482-200Release Date: Holiday 2022Price: $160 https://t.co/LAq2TdatcF

The contrasting shade of tonal Limestone is featured on the sock liners and the mudguards of the sneakers. The aforementioned ducks motif appears embroidered upon the heel instead of the traditional "Nike" branding. All of this sits atop crisp white Air midsoles.

The pair of sneakers will first be launched at retailer Asphalt Gold on November 22, 2022, at €159 (approx. $164 USD). The sneakers are rumored to drop at Nike, SNKRS, and more on December 22, 2022, at a retail price of $160.

