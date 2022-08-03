Where to buy the Clarks x Pokemon sneakers collection? Price, release date, and more explored

The British footwear label, Clarks, is collaborating with the iconic and beloved Japanese media franchise, Pokemon. The collaborative duo will be offering a 10-piece collection for fall/winter 2022 which will offer products within both, Clarks Originals and Clarks Kids.

The collection brings back-to-school styles and features whimsical as well as colorful graphics inspired by iconic characters from Pokemon, such as Pikachu, Mewtwo and Squirtle.

It was launched on August 1, 2022, with a few more styles expected to arrive soon on the official e-commerce site of Clarks. The shoes are currently priced between $50 and $180.

Everything available in the newly launched 10-piece Clarks x Pokemon collection

The Newly launched 10-piece collection (Image via Clarks)

The announcement of the debut collection between the dynamic duo went live on August 1, 2022. The footwear company confirmed the release of the Pokemon-inspired footwear line for its iconic Wallabee boots, with the Pikachu-themed embossing all over the silhouette. The official site introduces the collection as follows:

"We've teamed up with the smash hit franchise for a cool collection of adults and kids Wallabee Boots – giving our legendary silhouette a unique spin inspired by the awesome TV show, iconic video games and lovable characters."

All the styles from the collection feature Clark’s comfortable soft cushioning, easy on/off straps and shock-absorbing soles.

Highlights from the kids' collection include the Grip Pokemon sneakers, Grip Pearl trainers and the Wallabee mist shoes.

For adults, the collaboration includes the classic Wallabee Boots. The Clarks website describes the newly launched Wallabees as follows:

"A dynamic duo, our adults Wallabee Boots are crafted in Pikachu-debossed classic black and striking yellow suedes, with eye-catching contrast details. And for children we've used our expert Kids craftsmanship to create the Wallabee Mist, updating our famous silhouette with child-friendly features so they can play all day in lasting comfort."

The full collection includes:

Kids: Grip Trade School Shoes in black. Kids: Palmer Mist School Shoes in black. Kids: Etch Mist School Shoes in black patent. Kids: Grip Pearl shoes in grey and pearl colorways. Kids: Etch Trail School Shoes in black patent. Kids: Cist Mist Shoes in black Kids: Wallabee Mist Boots in black. Adults: Wallabee Boots in black and yellow embossed

The Grip Trade shoes come with playprint soles and feature a Poke Ball stamp whereas the Grip Pearl features a color pop alongside some iconic Pokemon characters.

The black suede Wallabee Mist sneakers are also a prominent part of the kids collection and feature an understated Pikachu motif on the heel alongside a Pokemon-themed removable fob.

Wallabees boots for adults (Image via Clarks)

The collaboration further includes Wallabee Boot for adults, which features an all-over embossed pattern of the Pikachu print with the finished Poke Ball embroidered on the laterals. The two-piece collection can be availed in yellow and black colorways.

The entire collection comes in black and yellow hues, with the interior of the shoes blending in a mix-and-match with each other. The entire collection features a Japanese franchise-based emblem on the heels.

The shoes will be accompanied by complete leather tags on the laces and a special, surprise trading card. One can avail the pairs in a the price range of $50 to $180.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far