Where to buy the Crocs x Stance x B. Thom collection? Price, release date, and more explored

After the Jibbitz Charms collaboration with Saweetie, Crocs is carrying on their trend of artist collaboration with the upcoming three-way partnership with Stance and B. Thom. The artistic triad have inculcated their fine taste and DIY approach to the Crocs' Classic Clog, Jibbitz Charms, and Icon Crew Sock.

The artwork for the joint collection was prepared by Worcester, MA based artist B. Thom Stevenson, who took inspiration of the designs from his grandmother's quilts. The debut collection by the dynamic triad will be released on the official e-commerce site of Crocs and Stance on June 28, 2022.

More about the quilt-inspired Crocs x Stance x B. Thom Stevenson collection

2-piece Crocs x Stance x B. Thom Stevenson collection launch date (Image via Crocs)

The San Clemente, California-based premium sock brand, Stance, and Worcester, MA-based artist, B. Thom, are collaborating with Colorado’s United States-based footwear giant, Crocs. The artistic three-way collaboration integrates fine art with a DIY approach over the two most popular items from the retailer labels. Crocs introduced the collaboration,

"Crocs is stoked to team up with Stance and work with a legend of the art world, B. Thom Stevenson. He approaches art with an inspiring joy and outsider’s eye that reverberates throughout their work. We are proud to collaborate with him on his floral stencil approach to a Classic Clog."

The artist, B. Thom, used a floral stencil approach, which was inspired by his grandmother's quilts and their floral patterns. These organic floral patterns are executed atop the socks and clogs in a hand-painted high-contrast aesthetic.

B. Thom also shared his views about the upcoming collaboration on Instagram on June 23, 2022, stating,

"Those who know me know I love crocs. I started wearing them in the studio over a decade ago.. Last year I bootlegged a pair of Crocs as a gift for my good friend Jason and not long after that, Stance asked me to work with them and Crocs on a pair of clogs; a dream come true. A Miracle. I designed these as a plein air painters tool – a message that the studio isn’t just 4 walls and a roof, it’s a STATE OF MIND."

B. Thom Stevenson has reworked the Classic clog silhouette and its style, by adopting a rubber construction with vibrant orange as a base hue. The base orange is then contrasted with the black floral all-over print.

The organic floral all-over print creates a pattern reminiscent of the analog copy machine. The collection will also include a number of unique Jibbitz charms in addition to the pair of crocs. The custom-made Jibbitz is to give the customers and buyers a chance to bring the art studio wherever, as the Jibbitz acts as functional tools for the plein-air painter in everyone.

Lastly, the collection also offers Icon Crew Socks, which also integrates the artist's analog copy machine-esque floral designs. The base of the socks are almost entirely covered in white with the hits of orange dressing the otherwise basic socks.

The socks are constructed in Stance's infiniknit technology, which gives a seamless finish and toe closure for an anti-friction finish. The socks are created to offer an all-day arch support for your feet.

The classic clog will retail for $85, whereas the retail price of other items from the collection, i.e., Icon Crew Sock and Jibbitz charms, haven't been released yet. The collection can be availed on the official e-commerce site of both the fashion retailer's starting June 28, 2022.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far