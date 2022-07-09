Where to buy DC x Star Wars Original Trilogy collection? Price, release date, and more explored

The DC label is collaborating with Lucasfilm to release a new apparel and footwear collection, which is a nod to the original Star Wars film trilogy.

DC's Head of Marketing, Michael Minter, spoke about the collaboration in an official press release, saying:

“We are humbled to work with such an iconic cultural juggernaut as ‘Star Wars.’ Aside from being a massive influence on nearly every person at DC Shoes, we love how well the story of underdog rebels upsetting a powerful Empire mirrors the DC brand story."

The collaborative footwear and apparel collection is a celebration of the 1977 film, Star Wars: A New Hope, which was officially released in 1981.The collection will feature original trilogy characters including Boba Fett, Darth Vader, and more.

The entire collection of footwear pieces was released on the official e-commerce site of DC on July 9, 2022 in a retail price range of $80 to $110. The apparel range has a retail price range of $32 to $90.

Characters, colorways and more about DC x Lucasfilm Star Wars Original Trilogy-inspired collection

The upcoming DC x Lucasfilm Star Wars Original Trilogy-inspired collection (Image via DC Shoes)

The DC x Star Wars collection features five character-inspired capsules, which includes highlights of Luke Skywalker, Stormtroopers, Boba Fett, Darth Vader, and the X-Wing/ R2-D2. The DC site introduces the collection as follows:

"DC joined forces witth the Star Wars in an epic new collaboration focusing on the original trilogy. The Star Wars™ | DC collection features five unique character-driven capsules that celebrate Darth Vader™, Stromtroopers, Boba Fett™, Luke Skywalker™, The X-Wing and R2-D2™."

The collection also includes an extensive Essentials capsule which features a range in white Rebel Alliance and black Galactic Empire colorways. The opposite-but-equal colorways will be delivered through standout blueprint designs on DC's best-selling silhouettes.

The collection pays equal attention to both the light and dark side of the force and emphasizes on details with the film's Aurebesh script spelling out iconic quotes.

The Darth Vader capsule has Versatile shoes in a Black / Red colorway. The shoes are inspired by Darth Vader's ominous black armor and inculcate DC's over-the-top technical design. It retails at a price of $110 and will be accompanied by a collectible imperial insignia keychain.

In addition to the Versatile shoes, the Darth Vader collection has a Darth Vader graphic Tee and Vader Tech Heritage Long Sleeve T-shirt for a retail price of $34 and $50, respectively.

DC shoes for Darth Vader and Stormtroopers (Image via DC)

The Stormtrooper capsule features Lynx Zero shoes which can be availed at a retail price of $80. The shoes are clad in a White / Black / Blue colorway. The bold and clean design matches the iconic white Imperial Stormtrooper.

In addition to the Lynx Zero shoes, the apparel collection includes two graphic tees featuring Stormtrooper, each of which retails for $34.

The Boba Fett capsule comprises Maneteca 4 Skate Shoes in Camo uppers. The shoes are retailing at a price of $85. The sneakers take inspiration from the Mandalorian armor and are constructed out of super suede material.

The Boba Fett capsule includes two graphic tees - a Class and a Square tee featuring Boba Fett, which retails for $34 and $32, respectively. The Dagup Jacket is priced at $80.

The Luke Skywalker capsule also features Manteca 4 shoes clad in Orange colorway and can be availed for a price of $85. The shoes are inspired by the orange patina of the heroic Rebel Alliance flight suit.

The collection also has a Red Five Tee, which retails for $40, alongside a Star Lightside Hoodie and a Wing Coaches Jacket, both of which retails for $90.

Finally, the X-Wing capsule includes Kalis Mid-top shoes, which retails at a price of $85. The shoes are inspired by the rebel's final push to destroy the death star and by Kalis Vulc's heroic wings.

The capsule also has two class tees with R2-D2 graphics, each of which retails for $34.

The entire collection can be purchased on the official e-commerce site of DC from July 9, 2022.

