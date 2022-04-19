Andy Warhol x DC Collection: Where to buy, price, and more about the unique collab

DC shoes is collaborating with The Andy Warhol Foundation for an Andy Warhol x DC apparel and footwear line. The collection was dropped on DC Shoes' official e-commerce site on April 16, 2022.

Andy Warhol x DC follows the concept of creative "collisions," which is a thematic constant throughout the collection. The "collisions" here refer to common oxymorons used such as "War and Peace," "Saints and Sinners," "Life and Death," and "Strength and Fragility."

More about the upcoming

Andy Warhol x DC "Collisions" Collection

Andy Warhol x DC "Collisions" Collection (Image via DC Shoes)

The DC Shoes and Andy Warhol Foundation's collaboration is unique for it's four sub-divided section namely: War & Peace, Life & Death, Saints & Sinners and Stregnth & Fragility.

Andry Warhol, being one of the most prominent artists of the 20th century, captured the art world through collaboration and exalted commercial objects.

DC Shoes is channeling Warhol's creative legacy and his influence on pop culture with their most popular footwear and unique graphics and motifs in the apparel line. The skatewear brand's first section is War & Peace. Under War & Peace, the website says:

"Some dangerous fun is found in the collision between Warhol's senses of fear and joy."

The War & Peace collection has aesthetics pops of DC colors with Warhol's knives graphics and bright bovine cow motif details. The collection has an all-black manual with a hoodie, tee, pair of slip-on trainers, a pair of hi-top sneakers, a snapback hat and a jacket.

The snapback hat can be purchased for $30.

The tee can be purchased for $35.

Manual slip-on shoes can be purchased for $65.

Manual hi high-top sneakers can be purchased for $70.

The hoodie can be purchased for $90

Lastly, the jacket is still not released upon the site, and is coming soon.

The skatewear brand's second section is Saints & Sinners capsule. The capsule is described as:

"Colliding religiour reverence with rebellion, Warhol was the master of unholy mashups."

The "Saints & Sinners" capsul is an integration of Warhol's Mona Lisa rendition to meet the Manteca and Last supper manuals with a splash of DC Shoes colors. The collection features a tee, a hoodie, and 3 footwear drops.

The Last Supper T-shirt can be purchased for $32.

The Manual shoes can be purchased for $65.

The Hi High-top manual shoes can be purchased for $70.

The Last Supper hoodie can be purchased for $90

Lastly, The manteca shoes are yet to drop upon the website.

The third section of the collaboration is "Life & Death" capsule. The capsule is:

"Warhol's lightest and darkest works collide to form an exciting new narrative."

The Life & Death capsule showcases Warhol's pop art with a unique brand of symbolism in a new stratosphere. Macabre skull prints and flower graphics collide upon the entire collection with custom digital prints. The "Life & Death" capsule features a pair of villain shoes, a tee, a snapback hat, graffik shoes, and a pair of high-top manual shoes.

The Life and Death snapback hat can be purchased for $30.

The Life and Death t-shirt can be purchased for $32.

The lynx sandals can be purchased for $40.

The villian shoes can be purchased for $60.

The manual hi high-top shoes can be purchased for $70.

Lastly, the pair of graffik shoes are coming soon with no price revealed.

The fourth section of the Andy Warhol x DC collection is the " Strength & Fragility" capsule. The capsule is:

"An ironic collision between the hard-hitting nature of Skateboarding and Warhol's iconic fragile prints."

The "Strength & Fragility" capsule extends and honors Warhol's creative legacy. The capsule collection has worked with the Pittsburgh native, Evan Smith, and DC pros. The capsule is wrapped in Warhol's iconic Fragile print in bold red accents and features a snapback hat, a tee, a pair of manual S skate shoes, and a pair of lynx zero S skate shoes.

The Fragile snapback hat can be purchased for $30.

The fragile t-shirt can be purchased for $32.

The pair of manual s skate shoes can be purchased for $70.

Lastly, the pair of lynx zero s skate shoes is coming soon on the website, with no price disclosed.

The two powerful entities have confidently harnessed Andy Warhol's legacy with the unbridled self-expression of DC shoes. The campaign lookbook, apparel line, and footwear capsule can be seen and bought on the official website of DC shoes and in-stores with a few selected retailers worldwide, starting April 16, 2022.

Edited by Somava Das