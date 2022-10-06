Where to buy Dr. Martens x The Clash collection? Price, release date, and more explored

German footwear stalwart Dr. Martens is collaborating with the British rock band, The Clash, which was founded in 1976 by art school dropouts. The Clash was formed by Mick Jones, Joe Strummer, and Paul Simonon and became a defining group in British rock culture.

The band was often sighted sporting shoes from Dr. Martens alongside their embellished motorcycle jackets and zippered trousers, acting as part of their uniform. The collaborative collection can be availed on the official e-commerce site of Dr. Martens on October 6, 2022.

More about the upcoming Dr. Martens x The Clash footwear collection

Upcoming Dr. Martens x The Clash footwear collection (Image via Dr. Martens)

The Clash was a critical player in the UK punk rock scene, with the band quickly getting famous with its album debut, followed by five studio albums. They were named in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2003. The official site introduces the collection:

"A partnership 46 years in the making. The Clash changed the face of rock ‘n’ roll with their attitude, style, and, most importantly, music. All the while, a pair of Docs were never far from their feet. Our latest collaboration celebrates our shared history across the iconic 1460 boot and 1461 shoe."

In their latest collaboration, the footwear artisan pays homage to the rock group with a Made in England footwear collection, enriched with multiple honorary detailing. The tribute Made in England collection will feature two styles from Dr. Martens' classic silhouettes, 1460 8-eyed boots and 1461 3-eyed shoes.

The footwear artisan constructed both pieces of footwear out of glossy Arcadia leather and simplistic black matte leather. The base of the footwear is made out of a smooth black base, while the overlays are constructed out of Arcadia leather.

The 1460 8-eye boot is constructed out of rub-away uppers, in both Arcadia leather and matte leather materials. The shoes reveal the deep green underlays that symbolize the band colors of The Clash and self-titled record artwork.

The 1461 3-eye shoe, on the other hand, opts for a simplistic black matte leather and Arcadia leather construct with cherry red underlays in contrast. All the pairs in the collection feature a co-branded logo. "The Clash" branding is featured upon the heel counters. A co-branded logo is printed on the gum sockliners.

The shoes will be accompanied by an assortment of seven other lace options and a set of dog tags.

According to the collaborative details, the top layer of the shoe wears off after being used for a long period of time. It then reveals a layer of matte black Arcadia leather base, which follows the classic Dr. Marten vibe.

The collection pieces will also be accompanied with the limited edition tote bags, allowing fans to celebrate the 46 years of the British rock band.

The collection has further been celebrated by Dr. Martens tapped musician Don Letts to collect and combine a playlist of songs to pay a nod to the band and its story. The playlist will be dropped on the Spotify and Dr. Martens website, starting October 6, 2022.

The collaborative footwear collection can be availed on the official e-commerce site and physical stores of Dr. Martens. At the time of writing, the retail price of the collaborative silhouettes hasn't been released by Dr. Martens yet.

