Where to buy Drake's NOCTA x Nike Hot Step Terra footwear pack? Price, release date, and more explored

Sportswear giant Nike is collaborating with the Canadian rapper Drake and his sub-label, Nocturnal Creative Process, aka NOCTA, to produce two new makeovers upon the beloved Hot Step Terra silhouette. The dynamic duo has unexpectedly launched two new colorways, i.e, Purple and Champagne alongside Champagne Papi.

Drake has been making headlines with his newly launched album Her Loss alongside Atlanta 21 Savage. Now, to further his momentum, the duo is expanding its product line with a range of comfy apparel as well as new sneakers.

The duo launched a new collaborative apparel collection, dubbed the Cardinal, on November 18, 2022, at the official e-commerce site of NOCTA. The collaborative Hot Stop sneakers have also been released in two new colorways on November 21, 2022 at $180.

The newly released Drake's NOCTA x Nike Hot Step Terra footwear pack will don "Champagne" and "Purple" colorways

Newly released Drake's NOCTA x Nike Hot Step Terra footwear pack featuring "Champagne" and "Purple" colorways from the "Cardinal" collection (Image via Sportskeeda)

Drake and Nike have prepared a new range of sneakers and apparel, and the former will come in "Champagne" and "Purple" colorways. While the "Purple" colorway's first look and leaked pictures arrived in May 2022, this marks the first time that the beige-hued sneakers were revealed to the fans.

The brand-new Hot Step pair is unique as it is an amalgamation of the iconic Nike archives. The pair unites the unique DNA of Nike's Air Terra Humara midsoles, designed in 1999. The design was modeled by the legendary designer, Peter Fogg, and it received modern touches via the swoosh label and Toronto-based artist.

The silhouette further marks the Canadian rapper's first signature shoe with the swoosh label. Both the colorways of the silhouette are inspired by the rugged trail shoe. The upper of the silhouette features a perfect blend of utilitarian designs and minimalism.

The first pair dons a Champagne colorway, which is clad in muted embellishments. The colorway's titular name likely links back to Drake's Instagram moniker as "champagnepapi." The upper of the shoe is constructed out of quilted leather material and mesh tongues.

The sneakers feature an aggressively-cut midsole piece with a beige hue that contrasts with the black inner lining and the NOCTA branding on the insides of the tongue. A flair is added to the colorway with the introduction of gilded tiny swooshes sitting upon the lateral end.

The second colorway, dubbed "Purple," is clad in a monochromatic titular hue. The upper is constructed out of similar quilted leather, while the tongues are made out of mesh material. The tongues feature a soft gray paint accent, while gilded tiny swooshes and black liners tie up the look.

Both sneakers feature details of the glow-in-the-dark "3M" accents on the upper of the lateral and medial side, which provides the useful quality of night-time visibility. The sneaker's outsoles are built with G-TEK traction technology.

Both the pairs can be availed exclusively via the official e-commerce site of NOCTA for a retail price of $180.

