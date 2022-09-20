Where to buy the Evisen Skateboards FW22 collection? Price, release date, and more explored

Tokyo-based skate and streetwear label Evisen Skateboards has just launched its Fall Winter 2022 collection. The collection is a skate-fueled offering and was presented to the brand's enthusiasts in a lookbook set in a greenhouse.

Japanese skate label Evisen Skateboards is known for its elevated creativity and innovation when it comes to skate-inspired clothing and accessories style. The newly released Fall Winter 2022 collection hails exactly the brand ethos. The collection is available on Evisen Skateboards' website and at select retailers from Saturday, September 17, 2022.

More about the newly released Evisen Skateboards FW22 skate-inspired outerwear collection

Newly released Evisen Skateboards FW22 skate-inspired outerwear collection (Image via evisenskateco/Instagram)

Japanese skate brand Evisen Skateboards' Fall Winter 2022 collection is centered around the label's unique 'Cut & Sew' tailored styles. The collection highlights the unique outlook through an evocative photo set, which focuses on the diversity of Cut & Sew styles.

The striking lookbook for the capsule features models wearing different varieties of masks in a steamy greenhouse. The collection brings a dystopian daze to the table via jackets, oversized corduroys and waffle sweaters for a staple winter wardrobe.

Outerwear included in the FW22 collection is marked with knits featuring elbow patches, colorful linings, and rugby shirts with kangaroo pockets. Evisen's seasonal take on everyday wear is represented by items designed from the brand's personal spin.

A few pieces in the collection are

Circle Stamp Rib LS Tee, which can be availed at a retail price of 11,000円 (approx $76.5) in black, yellow, white, and green colorways. Thermal 2, which can be availed at a retail price of 13,200円 (approx $92) in purple, black, green, and white colorways. Rat Denim Pants, which can be availed at a retail price of 17,600円 (approx $122) in black, black washed, and denim blue colorways. Eye Fire 6 Panel Caps, which can be availed at a retail price of 9,900円 (approx $69) in black, green, and yellow colorways. Sushi Sock, which can be availed at a retail price of 2,200円 (approx $15) in black and white colorways. Ashtray, which can be availed at a retail price of 6,600円 (approx $46). Super Shrim Keychain, which can be availed at a retail price 1,650円 (approx $11.5). Match Keychain, which can be availed at a retail price of 1,650円 (approx $11.5).

The collection is for those people who are looking for staple winter pieces and clothing you can wear every day and can style without hassle. The collection also includes gold chain rings, black utility shoulder bags, and graphic pull-overs. The collection represents Tokyo's skate-style at its finest.

More pieces such as oversized technical jackets, rugby shirts, knit sweaters, graphic tees, knit kangaroo pockets, and more, all of which provide unique finishes such as embroidery, patchwork, and contrasted color tones.

Many pieces are accentuated with bespoke graphics featuring artworks by Yosuke Onishi, a Japanese artist who works in the mediums of sculpture, installation, and painting. Streetwear staples printed with Yosuke Onishi faithfully display skate-inspired outfittings.

Interested consumers can check the entire Fall Winter 2022 collection on Evisen Skateboards' website and select retailers. The collection was launched on September 17, 2022.

