Where to buy Giannis Antetokounmpo x Nike Zoom Freak 4 "Vivid Purple" sneakers? Price, release date, and more explored

The Milwaukee Bucks' star player Giannis Antetokounmpo and sportswear giant Nike are continuing their collaborative streak by releasing several colorways of their newest silhouette in the signature line of Zoom Freak. For their latest design, the dynamic duo will be releasing a multi-colored "Vivid Purple" colorway.

The Nike Zoom Freak 4 sneakers, which were introduced earlier this year, will be released with a bold and vibrant design before Christmas. An official release date for the launch of the sneakers has not yet been announced by the swoosh label.

According to media outlet Sneaker News, the Nike Zoom Freak 4 multi-colored "Vivid Purple" sneakers will be launched on the official e-commerce site of Nike, SNKRS, and select retailers on December 15, 2022.

More about the upcoming Giannis Antetokounmpo x Nike Zoom Freak 4 multi-colored "Vivid Purple" sneakers releasing before Christmas

The Milwaukee Bucks' star player has displayed great talent and strength throughout the year. Giannis Antetokounmpo joined the swoosh label in 2017 and has since introduced four signature sneakers, the latest of which is the Nike Zoom Freak 4.

His latest sneakers alongside the swoosh label feature a cutting-edge design and ultra-light fit, making it perfect for the court. The sneakers facilitate Euro strides with side-to-side steadiness and a multidirectional traction pattern. This particular pattern greatly helps with dynamic movements.

The advanced shoe further boasts two Zoom Air units, which are added to the forefoot area which is hollowed out for a lightweight midsole. The two Zoom Air units provide comfort and bounce, capable of expanding after contracting to save more energy.

The outer sole unit was created electronically and features topographical map-like traction with a dynamic grip.

The "Vivid Purple" colorway perfectly captures Giannis Antetokounmpo's vibrant charisma and down-to-earth personality. This latest multi-colored ensemble will be released in both men's and grade school sizing. The sneakers will be available in the color scheme of "Vivid Purple / Hyper Pink / Salmon / Laser Blue."

The shoe's upper is constructed entirely out of knit material with a boisterous mix of hues further accenting its appearance. The forefoot is clad in a vibrant hyper-pink shade with a dash of yellow in an odd shape. The titular Vivid Purple hue is featured upon the sneakers' midfoot panels on both the lateral and medial side alongside the lacing system.

Another shade of pink, dubbed the Salmon, is added in the rear over the heel counters. A similar salmon pink shade is also added over the mesh sockliners. Another prominent hue to be added over the sneakers is the "Laser Blue," which accentuates the mesh tongues and heel tabs.

Most of the branding details can be seen in Laser Blue, with Giannis' insiginia added in the same shade as well. The swooshes on the lateral side profile are clad in blue and purple amalgamation, while the outsoles feature pink and yellow hues, that contrast well with the light pink midsole unit.

The sneakers are rumored to be released on the official e-commerce site of Nike, SNKRS, and select retailers on December 15, 2022, in both men's and grade school sizing at a retail price of $130 and $105, respectively.

