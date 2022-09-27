Where to buy GR10K x Salomon Quest Low? Release date and more explored

Salomon, a French sportswear company, has collaborated with GR10K, an Italian luxury streetwear label, to create a new version of the Quest Low silhouette. Salomon has undergone a virtual rebranding process, most recently debuting an MM6 Maison Margiela collaboration at Milan Fashion Week, adding another high-end collaboration to GR10K.

Salomon is revamping the GR10K Quest Low as part of its Fall 2022 lineup. Its most recent shoe is a tactical hybrid that delves into utopian urban schemes and the search for freedom. The collaborative shoe will be available on Salomon's official e-commerce site on Tuesday, September 27, 2022.

More about the recently released GR10K x Salomon Quest Low tactical boot for non-tactical scenarios

Upcoming GR10K x Salomon Quest Low tactical boot for non-tactical scenarios (Image via Sportskeeda)

As people hit the trails in the fall, the popularity of various rugged footwear is expected to rise. The tactical boot is intended for use in non-tactical environments such as extreme percussion and architectural mega-complexes.

This is where the recently released shoes excel, as they explore a synergy between urban exploration and tactical design language.The official press release describes these shoes as "a tactical boot for non-tactical scenarios."

The upper of this shoe is made of black mesh and accented with suede black overlays, while the base black layer pays homage to the all-terrain ghosts of 90's grunge style.

The silhouette, like most trail running shoes, is given a bold twist that allude to the toughness. The collaboration between the Italian streetwear label GR10K and the French sports equipment label Solomon has resulted in the best bits from both labels, with the former providing its fashion sense over Solomon's durable workwear fabrics.

Salomon's 4D Advanced Chassis technology is used in this product, which provides extra tract grip to guide the feet through rough terrain. The technology also assists the wearer in reducing fatigue and increasing comfort. Next to the black upper are grey laces that are tightened with a toggle. The throat banners, interior mesh liners, and toe caps have been given a mud brown color.

The Salomon All Terrain Contragrip outsole provides wearers with a premium grip that is stable over any surface, whether dry, loose, wet, or firm. The sneakers' stealthy colors are complemented by brown accents on the collar lining, tongue trims, sole unit, heel pull tab, and toe caps. A bright orange hit over the cord loops around the black lace lock adds another color to the mix.

GR10K has provided a campaign video with an extreme percussion stage performed by Igorr Cavalera to further contextualise the design of the sneakers. The video is shot by the artist collective LAAR and photographed by Berlin-based conceptual photographer Satoshi Fujiwara.

To further commemorate the occasion of this collaboration, the Italian luxury house has opted for the power of heel-tapping techniques as an intense use of the foot, as well as the usage for intense sound and visuals.

These collaborative sneakers can be availed on the official e-commerce site of Salomon and at select retailers on Tuesday, September 27, 2022.

