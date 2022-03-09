Where to buy Gucci's Chime for Change collection? Price and more about the Women's Day special line

In the direction of making gender equality a live reality, Gucci launched its special edition labeled as “Chime for Change.” The brand’s latest collection is released to mark International Women’s Day that is celebrated on March 8.

The president-cum-CEO of the brand, Marco Bizzarri, kept forward the spirit of the label’s latest edition in his words, saying,

“As Gucci begins its second century, our commitment to a world that is more equal and inclusive is growing even stronger. With our campaign, we stand together to support the next generation fighting for freedom, equality and respect.”

Price and other details about Gucci’s Chime for Change collection

The all-new vivid capsule features a Chime for Change T-shirt and Printed Baseball cap. Both the pieces are brilliantly crafted in hues of blue, red, and yellow.

Both t-shirt and baseball can be purchased for $550 and $560 USD respectively. Those who appreciate the label’s initiative and desire to be a part of it can take a closer look at the pieces via Gucci’s official website. Pieces are available for purchase in different sizes on the brand's webstore.

The t-shirt, painted in red, is adorned with brand’s classic trademark alongside “Generation Equality” stamping. The luxury fashion house championed their cause with a caption printed on the back of the tee that read,

“None of us can move forward if half of us are held back.”

Moving on, baseball caps are also created in red and black. On the rear side, the cap is printed with a similar “Generation Equality” impression.

All the net proceeds collected under the “Chime for Change” capsule will be handed over to various renowned feminist organizations, including UN Women in Japan, the Global Fund for Women, Diverse Voices and Action for Equality, Young Feminist Europe, and OutRightAction International.

Taking the forthcoming generation and gender disparity into consideration, the fashion label also got its first podcast series under way.

Other steps taken by the house against gender discrimination include a virtual forum, which will be conducted in Tokyo, in addition to the release of a custom AR filter to inform people about the initiative. The forum for change will begin on March 18.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul