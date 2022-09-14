Where to buy the Gucci x The North Face collection? Price, release date, and more explored

Californian outdoor-wear label The North Face has renewed its collaboration with the Italian luxury house, Gucci, with the release of Chapter 3. The collection features vibrant remixes of The North Face label's most iconic pieces.

Mountain Parka and Sierra Parka are two winter-ready pieces from the Fall 2022 collection. The collection will be available on Gucci's official e-commerce site beginning Monday, September 12, 2022.

Additionally, the collaborative collection will also be distributed through the new The North Face retail stores in Hangzhou MixC and Beijing Sanlitun.

More about the newly released Gucci x The North Face Chapter 3 Fall 2022 Kaleidoscopic collection

Since the inception of their partnership back in 2020, The North Face x Gucci has presented capsule collections that combine luxury fashion with functional apparel pieces, accessories, and footwear lines.

While The North Face offers gorp-adjacent styles and Gucci offers idiosyncratic, bold, and cool styles, their latest collection is all about exploring, striking out in the wild, and adventuring. In an official press release issued by The North Face, the label introduces the new chapter of collaboration as:

"Exploration is expression. It's finding new pathways. It's the journey inside out. For this new chapter with Gucci, we've gone back to the archives to amplify heritage and discover new definitions of iconic. Featuring bold colors, geometric patterns, and unforgettable prints, these are legendary The North Face Icons turned all the way up."

The Chapter 3 collaboration includes bomber jackets, down jackets, hiking boots, and other items that will make both fashion and outdoor fans happy. For Chapter 3, the brands focused on 1970s silhouettes that were reimagined with a modern twist.

An official press release from The North Face described the collection as:

"The ready-to-wear collection features familiar Heritage styles like the goose-feather down Sierra Parka; Down Vest; Windjammer; as well as a collection of equipment and accessories. The outerwear silhouettes are archival 1970s designs from The North Face with modern updates, building on the ethos of the collaboration’s first two chapters."

A few pieces in the collection include:

Backpack, which can be availed in price ranging from $1890 to $3400. Hooded Jacket, which can be availed at a retail price of $1,980. Sweatshirt, which can be availed at a retail price of $1,300. Belt Bag, which can be availed at a retail price of $1,050. Zip Jacket, which can be availed at a retail price of $2,100. The matching Jogging pants can be availed at a retail price of $1,400. Rhyton sneaker, which can be availed at a retail price of $1,250. Cotton Jacket, which can be availed at a retail price of $2,600. Down Jacket, which can be availed at a retail price of $3,300. Fleece Jacket, which can be availed at a retail price of $2,600. Nylon Coat, which can be availed at a retail price of $2,450.

The luxury label's maximalist '70s aesthetic of bold patterns, logos, and bright colors are merged with The North Face's technical advances to create this unique collection. The luxury label described the collection as:

"For the latest chapter of this collaborative collection, Gucci's kaleidoscopic aesthetic merges with archival designs from The North Face."

The kaleidoscopic aesthetic can be found throughout the collection, with vibrant and colorful pieces. The all-over mirrored-and-repeated riff and rainbow-hued patterns can be seen over the down jackets.

Highlights of the capsule collection include sweatshirts, printed backpacks, and cargo pants. Offerings such as crossbody bags, shoes, and hats make the collection well-rounded.

One can avail the collection on the official e-commerce site of Gucci and select retail stores in TNF, starting Monday, September 12, 2022.

