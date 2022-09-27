Where to buy Kendrick Lamar's 'The Big Steppers Tour' merch? Price, release date, and more explored

Kendrick Lamar, an American rapper and songwriter, is currently leading The Big Steppers Tour in support of his fifth studio album Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers (2022). He has also released a merchandise collection to commemorate his fifth album and world tour.

Kendrick Lamar recently completed the North American leg of his renowned The Big Steppers Tour and is currently planning a stop in Europe. Before departing for Europe, he is providing a second opportunity for all of his fans who were unable to attend to purchase album-inspired merchandise from the official e-commerce site of the American multi-disciplinary creative collective, PG Lang.

Kendrick Lamar's infamous The Big Steppers Tour kicked off on June 23, 2022, at Ippodromo SNAI San Siro in Milan. He will complete the same on December 17, 2022, at Auckland's Spark Arena.

On Monday, September 26, 2022, Kendrick Lamar took to Twitter to announce the launch of the Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers merch items on the official PG Lang site. These merch items are themed after the American rapper's fifth studio album and include designs seen in person at various tour stops over the last few months.

The LA-based rapper has released a collection consisting of tees, hoodies, and hat. The merch item include:

Are You Happy For Me? T-Shirt, which can be availed at a retail price of $50 in white colorway. The Big Steppers Tour Hoodie, which can be availed at a retail price of $100 in black and cream colorway. The Big Steppers Tour T-shirt, which can be availed at a retail price of $50 in black, off-white, and grey colorway. Are You Happy For Me? Hoodie, which can be availed at a retail price of $100 in black colorway. The Big Steppers 5 Panel Hat, which can be availed at a retail prie of $45 in grey colorway.

The collection is led by the graphics from the "N95" music video and the lyrics "Are You Happy For Me?" lettering from the chorus of his record with his cousin and tour opener Baby Keem, dubbed the Savior.

The lettering quote "Are You Happy?" can be found printed over the black pullover hoodie and a single white tee. The other options in the collection include the tour title written in Old English font on the left chest and the city stops graphics on the back of the black and cream pullover hoodies. Along with hoodies, the same pattern can be found on short-sleeved tees in grey, cream and black.

The accessories line includes a sole silver ball 5-panel cap which comes emblazoned with the "The Big Steppers Tour North America 2022" lettering in bold blue font.

The entire merch can be availed via the official e-commerce site of PG Lang at prices ranging from $45 to $100.

