Where to buy Kerwin Frost x Adidas Microbounce T1 sneakers? Everything we know so far

The German sportswear giant, Adidas, is continuing its collaboration with Kerwin Frost'with two new colorways. The upcoming 2022 collaborative footwear lineup is an iteration of the Microbounce T1 sneakers. The function-focused trainers come in futuristic designs.

The two colorways of the sneakers arrive in a bright, bold color blocking pattern, the first is Multi-Color / Yellow / Scarlet and a furry colorway of Bright Royal / Bright Royal / Ecru Tint colorways. The Multi-Color / Yellow / Scarlet Colorways are slated to be released on July 12, 2022, whereas a release date for Bright Royal / Bright Royal / Ecru Tint colorways hasn't been revealed by the labels yet. The shoes will be available on the CONFIRMED app and select retailers.

More about the upcoming 2-piece Kerwin Frost x Adidas Microbounce T1 colorways collection

Upcoming 2-piece Kerwin Frost x Adidas Microbounce T1 colorways collection (Image via Sportskeeda)

Known as a DJ, a host, online personality, and gifted interviewer, Kerwin Frost, has set foot in the footwear industry with Adidas. He has been an enthusiastic member of the Trefoil label since his debut collaboration in 2021. Known for his wild and eclectic fashion choices, Kerwin Frost is continuing his partnership.

With a reputation for being whacky and whimsical, Frost is reimagining an unexpected silhouette, the Microbounce T1. The upcoming colorways are marked with rubberized Kerwin Frost badges throughout the sneakers and custom-printed sock liners.

The first sneaker is dressed in a Multi-Color / Yellow / Scarlet colorway, reminiscent of his Adidas Forum Low "Benchmate" colorway. The silhouette is doused in various upper materials, including mesh, faux fur, terry, rubber, suede, and leather.

Along the lining, toe, and eyestays, a blue faux-fur material makes up the overlays of the mint green mesh base of the toe boxes underlays. The mint green colorway is further carried over the tongues of the sneakers, which contrast with the yellow terry cloth material laces. The yellow laces contrast with the red leather strap, which runs across the foot for a better fit.

The red leather strap reveals a Kerwin Frost branding, and a portrait of the wild-looking character appears on the end of the strap over the velcro. The midfoot, which adopts a mint green-hued base, is highlighted with a red and yellow pop over the three stripes branding. The heel is decorated with blue faux-fur pull tabs and overlays.

Adding to the details, the insoles and sock liners are covered in custom-made graphics in a green shade. The graphics adopt for the co-branding of both the involved teams. The yellow-orange mashup makes up the micro bounce midsole, which contrasts with the red rubber tread.

The second sneakers offering of the 2-piece collection is clad in Bright Royal / Bright Royal / Ecru Tint colorway. This sneaker colorway features an upper constructed out of blue faux fur, which is given a flair with metallic silver Three Stripes branding on the sides, whereas the tongue tags feature a Kerwin Frost branding.

The heel counters are leather, while the midsoles are wrapped in blue nubuck mudguards. The midsoles are constructed out of a3 cushioning, which can provide extra comfort. The a3 technology is inspired by the early 2000s, and the rubber tubes are spread throughout the sneakers.

Custom shoeboxes will accompany the shoes to celebrate Adidas and Kerwin's collaboration. The price details of the shoes haven't been revealed yet, and the expected release date is July 12, 2022. Although, Adidas still hasn't confirmed the date.

